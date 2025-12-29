A Nigerian man who is an engineer watched the viral video of a popular Islamic scholar and issued a warning to him

He heard the things Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said in the viral clip just days after the US military bombed ISIS terrorists in Sokoto

The engineer’s statement also contained advice he gave to the president of Nigeria on what he should do to Gumi

Since the US military bombed ISIS terrorist bases in Sokoto State on the order of President Donald Trump, there have been many reactions from Nigerians over the targets of the US missiles and the locations hit.

As the news continued to trend, a notable Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, condemned the move by the US military and openly voiced his opinion about it.

Man slams Gumi over comments

A young engineer who came across one of the viral videos of the Islamic scholar, however, spoke his mind. He offered advice to Sheikh Gumi and also urged the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, on what to do.

In his post, @FestusBrave advised the Islamic scholar to keep his opinions to himself and stop speaking for the North or commenting on the activities of bandits in the country.

He mentioned that as Gumi continues to speak, people might begin to see the US mission as a bad thing.

He said:

“Sheikh Gumi should stop louding this whole thing. Bola Ahmed Tinubu should stop him now. The more he keeps talking, the more Northerners might start seeing the US Army intervention as a bad thing."

“He should be quiet and allow the Commander in Chief to act. Terrorists can never be anyone’s friend, except you’re a part of them. So he should stop speaking for the entire Northerners. Those are just his opinions.”

Reactions as engineer speaks about Gumi

@Proudly_Naija01 noted:

"Since our own commander in chief isn’t saying anything. Let someone speak for him then."

@kryptobiony stated:

"Maybe Gumi thinks he's the real Commander in Chief. Silence isn't his strong suit, clearly."

@veried001 shared:

"We don't need any more of Sheikh Gumi's nonsense. Let's focus on strengthening our army with some help from the US. That's how we keep our families safe and tackle the real issues."

@OnyeonuChr82021 Wrote:

Omo everything about Nigeria is just so tiring."

@__sina__1 stressed:

"Why is her still walking freely."

@puss_babyy noted:

"Which security dey him back?"

@diamondhighbee1 said:

"This man is just painting Muslim bad photo. He dey shame me."

