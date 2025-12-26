A Muslim man addressed his fellow faithful on Trump’s bombing against ISIS terrorists in Sokoto state in Nigeria

He mentioned why the US president’s action was not an attack on Islam, sparking reactions from netizens online

What he said in his X post caught people's attentions and sparked a debate about the reasons behind Trump's airstrikes

A Nigerian man shared why the bombing of ISIS terrorists by the United States President Donald Trump was not an attack on Islam.

The attack, allegedly carried out on Trump’s orders, was recently confirmed in a news report published by Legit.ng.

Before this, Trump had issued a deadly warning to the terrorists over alleged attacks against Christians, promising to unleash severe consequences if the attacks did not stop.

Just weeks later, an attack was reportedly carried out against terrorists in Sokoto.

Muslim man reacts to Trump's bombing

Identified on X as @MasterMaliq, the muslim shared why his fellow faithful should not be troubled by Trump's bombing in Sokoto.

He said in his X post:

"As a northern Muslim, if you truly reject ISWAP, then a bomb hitting their camp should not trouble you. A strike ordered under President Trump through the United States of America is not an attack on Islam. It is pressure on extremists who have murdered Muslims across the North.

"What we are seeing now are tears from ISWAP supporters. They cry for terrorists, not for the Muslims buried by them. That says everything you need to know."

