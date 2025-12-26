A Nigerian man has grabbed attention online after he took a step no one expected regarding Trump’s military action

He placed a certain sum on a bet about the time the US president might attack the deadly terrorists in Nigeria

The young man's statement has gotten many people talking on social media as he posts evidence online

A Nigerian man has shared an update after placing a bet predicting the day the US president might carry out a military strike in Nigeria.

The individual posted the results of his prediction online hours after it was confirmed that Donald Trump carried out a military strike against terrorists in Sokoto, a state in the northern part of Nigeria.

Man shares update after predicting US attack

The man had placed the bet weeks earlier, specifically on November 24.

In the bet, several dates were listed, suggesting when the US president might carry out an attack.

The young man, @Mrbankstips took a risk and staked an amount on the dates.

The bet listed November 30 and December 31 as possible dates for the strike, but the man played “no,” indicating he believed the attacks would not occur on those dates.

Weeks later, he shared an update on his page confirming the outcome of the bet, showing that he had won.

In a post, he wrote:

“Who can tag me to that bet I shared on Trump striking before 2026?”

After posting that, he retweeted the prediction he made on November 24 and added a sign indicating that he had won the bet.

Reactions as man predicts Trump's attack

@anointingfire89 wrote:

"Una dey bet on war again."

@NdubuezeAk46757 shared:

"Chaiiii ,U fit tell us make we bet am now,see as big odd just waste."

@StallionDe53484 stated:

"Omo una don Dey carry this betting this Dey go far ooo . war betting ?"

@LawalHassanola4 stressed:

"Diz Mr banks ehn... I'm just so eager to know the kind person he's."

@fuwad777 shared:

"But the strike was not relevant,no bandit die na,gov say so abeg make he come back jare and target them well."

@oluwapelumie761 noted:

"And we been dey think say nah one good thing you wan say before o. Chaiiii"

@okolawhite stressed:

"How them still dey follow you drag GOAT of predictions sef....oba if betting & crypto."

@vanz_II noted:

"Walahi, these comments ehh. But Mr Banks na OG punter na, person wey fit bet say Power Grid go collapse today, and e go happen."

@Chukkss_ noted:

"Man prediction market through out 2026."

@AIO_OAs said:

"You day bet on war again... Your life don lobistars."

