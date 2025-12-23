The president of the Dangote Group announced a new fuel price, a move that made many Nigerians happy

Days after the announcement, some Nigerians visited filling stations across the country to confirm Dangote’s claim

They later shared their experiences online, confirming the fuel price and revealing the locations where they bought petrol

African billionaire and businessman, Aliko Dangote, has put smiles on the faces of many Nigerians following a recent announcement he made regarding the price of fuel in the country.

While fuel prices have remained a major topic of discussion among Nigerians, the narrative changed on December 15, 2025, when Dangote announced that the price of petrol would be reduced and sold at ₦739 per litre in the coming days.

Nigerians confirm ₦739 fuel price

In a statement published by Channels TV, Dangote confirmed the new price, saying:

“Starting from Tuesday, MRS will start selling petrol at ₦739 per litre. Definitely, we will enforce that low price. We will make sure that it’s implemented. If you have your truck, you can come here and buy it.”

He added:

“We are selling at ₦699. The ₦699 includes the percentage of NMDPRA. So what actually comes out to us is about ₦389 or so.”

Days after the announcement, several individuals have confirmed buying fuel at the stated price.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of Nigerians who have reportedly purchased fuel at ₦739 per litre since Aliko Dangote made the announcement.

Man confirms dangote’s new ₦739 fuel price

In a report recently published by Legit.ng, a young man identified as @damola_ade77 shared his experience after visiting a filling station to buy fuel following Dangote’s announcement.

He took to social media to update the public after confirming the price, stating that he was able to purchase fuel at the new rate.

Sharing his experience, he wrote:

“I also just bought at the Palmgrove MRS. I had to queue for about 30 mins. ₦739 per litre.”

He confirmed that the filling station where he purchased the fuel was the MRS station located in Palmgrove, Lagos State.

However, that was not all, as another Nigerian also confirmed the new fuel price after visiting a different filling station.

Man says ₦739 is the new fuel price

On December 17, Legit.ng published another report about a young man who visited a filling station to buy fuel and verify the statement made by the president of the Dangote Group.

The report followed a viral post shared by the man, identified as @ogannah on X (formerly Twitter).

According to him, he was able to fuel his vehicle at a significantly lower cost compared to what he usually paid, as he praised Dangote for the price reduction.

Sharing his experience, he wrote:

“Dangote Refinery is walking the talk! Bought petrol at ₦739 per litre at MRS Station, Victoria Island. Hopefully, this drives prices of goods and services down. Other retailers: NNPC, Mobil, et al. are still selling at ₦880 per litre!”

He confirmed that he purchased the fuel at an MRS station located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking further, he revealed how much it cost to fuel his car before the price reduction:

“It used to cost ₦70k to fill my RR SUV! Just saved about ₦18k.”

Lady confirms as N739 fuel price

Just when many people still doubted the claims, another individual, this time a lady, also confirmed the new fuel price and shared evidence.

Addressing those who were still sceptical, a lady identified as Uloma Opurum shared a post showing the displayed fuel price at an MRS filling station.

Sharing the update, she wrote:

“For those doubting the ₦739 per litre. Here it is.”

She also mentioned the location where the fuel was sold at that price, stating:

“Location: MRS close to Ikeja Underbridge.”

Dangote addresses Nigerians on fuel price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Aliko Dangote has asked Nigerians not to buy fuel above ₦739 per litre. The chairman of Dangote Group gave the warning after his refinery started selling petrol across the country.

He told Nigerians to report any filling station selling fuel above the approved price. Dangote also announced that the refinery has opened a special line where people can report petrol stations that are cheating customers.

