A young man got many people talking online after he bought petrol at a cheap price following Dangote's announcement

The young man mentioned the place where he bought the fuel, just like a few others who had also confirmed the same thing

He told the African businessman to do one thing about the price, and he mentioned it in the post that has now gone vira

A young Nigerian celebrated online after buying fuel at a low price following the announcement made by the president of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on the reduction in fuel price.

A few days ago, Dangote promised that there would be a reduction in the price of fuel, starting from a specific filling station across Lagos State.

Dangote reduces fuel price to ₦739 at MRS filling stations in Lagos. Photo Source: Facebook/Abubakar Widi-Jalo

Source: Facebook

Nigerian celebrates buying fuel at low price

He mentioned that the filling station, MRS, would sell fuel at ₦739 per litre and nothing above that.

Days after the announcement, some Nigerians who visited different filling stations confirmed the price and shared evidence online.

In the middle of this, another individual also confirmed the price of the fuel and went further to give an instruction to Dangote.

The individual, @Abubakar Widi-Jalo, wrote on his Facebook page about the new price after buying fuel.

He said:

“Just bought Dangote fuel at ₦739 at MRS.”

He also gave advice to the African businessman on what he should do to ensure the price drops further.

Nigerian celebrates buying fuel at reduced price following Dangote’s announcement. Photo Source: Facebook/Abubakar Widi-Jalo

Source: Facebook

The young man's statement suggests that he wants Dangote to continue to work on the price of fuel until it reaches 500.

His post attracted reactions from a few individuals, who shared their thoughts on the development.

Reactions as man sends message to Dangote

Mallam said:

"We want it 200 or less. How much was it sold during the Buhari era?"

Garba added:

"Thank you Baba Aliko!! Our prayers are with you."

Adam stated:

"No be press abegi brake."

Fatima noted:

"Supported. Monopoly or not, so long as the people benefit from affordable prices that's all. I hope the price of all the products in the oil value chain will continue to drop for the benefit of humanity."

Sagiy stressed:

"He should bring it down."

Sani shared:

"If govt removed it's tax of ₦310 per litre it will be less than ₦500."

Sambo noted:

"MRS is the only fueling station with queue. Allah ya biya Alhaji."

Harrison said:

"Just dat MRS no dey everywhere.. If wishes were horses..?!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that several Nigerians reacted after Aliko Dangote announced a reduction in the price of fuel to N739 per litre, with many people visiting filling stations to confirm the new rate.

Nigerian man buys fuel at N739

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced a reduction in the price of petrol, fixing it at N739 per litre. He said the new price would start in Lagos from Tuesday, December 16, 2025.

After the announcement, a young Nigerian man shared his experience when he went to a filling station to buy fuel and confirm the new price.

Source: Legit.ng