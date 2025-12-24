A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off the newly completed fine house he built

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed the building and the interior of his brand new four-bedroom apartment

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate him on the great work in the comments

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his dream home from scratch has earned her accolades on social media.

In the clip, the young man showed the house in its recently completed stage.

A man shows house he built from scratch. Photo: @mrvovo1

Source: AFP

Man celebrates as he becomes landlord

The video, shared on TikTok by @mrvovo1, showed the house's completed phase and the interior.

He also showed the interior of the building, showing off the sitting room, and other rooms

The young man congratulated himself on his latest achievement as he flaunted his new home, while expressing gratitude to God for giving him a house.

His words:

“Started with nothing but faith now I’m standing inside my vision.”

When asked how much to budget for the house, he said:

“Budget 40M/45M for 4 bedroom bungalow without land. And it Also depend on the standard you want.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as man flaunts new building

Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort, filling the comments section with praises.

Others also "tapped" into his achievement and wished the same for themselves,

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Goodyyy said:

"Congratulations, make unah dey try drop update me I be woman but I want to make history too."

@A-Zed said:

"Every time this is the testimony that God is working, una no thy ever talk say na juju thy work."

@Black Diamond said:

"I'm super proud of you stranger, real definition of win in silence and let the success make the noise, congratulations."

@Sarah Lee said:

"Congratulations sir more grace abeg make I drop Aza nothing no small."

@MercyToni said:

"You ask everyone to drop aza e reach my turn u no check comment again@voltviral_

@UJU CLASSIK UNISEXX said:

"Congratulations to you, I'm a lady but I tap from Ur blessing I must build house in my mom's name even due she's late

@MumzyFemKem1015 said:

"Congratulations bro.... As I calm down watch this to d end nah so God Almighty go surprise me ND build my own house for me soon bijaahi Rosulullah

@queen Helen said:

"He is the master of universe, the master planner, the beautiful beautifier, I praise you God for who you are, I claim this for my self in Jesus name amen."

A man shows off his four-bedroom apartment he built Photo: @mrvovo1

Source: TikTok

