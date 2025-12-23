Dangote Petroleum Refinery has introduced a hotline for Nigerians to report MRS filling stations selling above the approved N739 nationwide.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has opened a hotline to allow Nigerians to report any MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations selling Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) above the approved pump price of N739 per litre.

MRS is a key partner of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which is currently in a price war with major oil marketers.

Legit.ng reported that the Dangote refinery slashed the gantry price of PMS to N699, and the pump price at its partner stations to N739.

However, there were reports that some MRS stations ignored the price announcement by Dangote and sold PMS above N739, prompting the management of the refinery to ask Nigerians to report any culpable MRS filling stations. It also visited several stations to enforce the new price

According to the latest statement from the refinery, it has announced a hotline for Nigerians to report, as part of efforts to ensure that the price cut reaches the last consumers.

The dedicated hotline, 0800 123 5264, is now active across the country, The Sun reported.

Dangote Refinery said Nigerians should report any MRS station found selling PMS above the approved price, stressing that consumers should not pay more when locally refined fuel is available at a lower cost.

“We encourage Nigerians to avoid buying PMS at inflated prices when locally refined fuel is available at N739 per litre. Any MRS station selling above this price should be reported through our hotline,” the statement states.

Dangote Refinery commit to steady fuel supply

The refinery also reaffirmed its commitment to steady fuel supply, noting that it has the capacity to produce up to 50 million litres of PMS daily.

It warned against attempts by some operators to create artificial scarcity or manipulate supply in response to the price reduction.

Dangote Refinery further called on regulatory authorities to remain alert and take firm action against practices that could undermine fair pricing and fuel availability.

It said local refining at scale is helping to reduce Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports, conserve foreign exchange, support the naira, and strengthen energy security.

Consumers were advised to resist purchasing fuel at inflated prices and to report violations, as the refinery works with relevant agencies to ensure compliance across retail outlets.

Marketers forced to cut price as buyers rush Dangote refinery

Legit.ng analysis showed that there is a new turning point in Nigeria’s downstream fuel market as Dangote Petroleum Refinery caused disruptions that led to a dramatic surge in petrol evacuations, with daily gantry loading now exceeding 2,000 trucks.

The refinery has introduced a 10-day bank guarantee framework that allows marketers to load PMS while finalising payment documentation.

Beyond price, Dangote Refinery has lowered its minimum purchase volume from 2 million litres to 250,000 litres. These moves have forced major oil marketers in the country to also crash prices.

