A man who is desirous of enjoying 24/7 electricity has installed solar in his house after spending a lot of money

The man, Agba Akin said he has migrated his power supply from the Nigerian national grid to his personal solar system

Akin stated that he spent N8 million to install the solar and was happy that he would no longer be subjected to the constant collapse of the national grid

A Nigerian man installed solar electricity in his house.

He posted photos of the solar energy he installed and said he acquired the first one in 2023.

According to Akin, it was the best decision he ever took as he no longer relies on the national grid which is always collapsing.

How much is solar electricity installation in Nigeria?

He said:

"I have just protected myself with 8.8m and you can collapse all you want in 2026. I’m no longer on you."

Akin said he spent N8 million on the latest installation.

Nigerian man showed off solar battery he installed at home.

Reactions as man installs solar at home

@KepoAlawode said:

"I also use solar inverter bro. There's no way you will escape NEPA and when it collapse, you will then understand that you need National grid even if it is just 2 hours a day."

@ScouserNigerian said:

"Best investment I made this year was installing solar in my house. Nepa don show me shege."

@olasilver06 said:

"Just wondering if that Hithium 1KWH is gonna be free for grabs, or it's gonna be like Santaforgot to deliver."

@reckon_iam said:

"Two weeks you will come back here."

@Ezeifeka_Obinna said:

"Tinubu made electricity tariff unbelievably expensive now millions of people can’t afford to pay for steady electricity supply. I like the way you’re celebrating the failure of Tinubu in power sector."

@SeyiGlobal said:

"N8.8 million Naira solar system? Na wa o! At this rate, by 2026 the national grid go dey beg people like you to come back and pay NEPA bill . "You no back rubbish" but rubbish don pursue you go solar exile!"

@RexUchendu said:

"This is the mindset of a typical Nigerian. Anything can happen to others as long as it will not affect them and their immediate family."

@JezebelReborn

"Spent almost 2million naira on colar lithium batteries and it's been serving me for 7months now During the day I power major appliances then evening I reduce the load And it last till the next charge the next day I have uninterrupted power 24/7 As time goes on I will add another colar lithium battery to make it 3( three ) Nah me dey tire for light self Have not used NEPA or Generator in a year now They can collapse for all I care."

Man installs solar with eight batteries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man using a solar setup that runs on eight tubular batteries shows how he supplies energy to his neighbours.

The solar expert installed a metre for each neighbour who buys energy at N200 per kWh at least from him.

Many Nigerians who thronged his comment section wanted to know how he manages his neighbours' electricity distribution.

