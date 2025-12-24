A woman got many people talking on social media after she shared her experience with a popular pastor

She said she visited his church a long time ago while seeking a child and shared what happened during her visit

The woman described the things she saw inside the church and what the pastor allegedly told her to do

A woman has shared her experience amid the controversy surrounding Pastor Chris Okafor and Doris Ogala, a Nigerian actress who accused the pastor of maltreatment.

The lady spoke about the time she visited the pastor’s church while seeking the favor of the Lord for the fruit of the womb.

Woman shares experience at Chris Okafor’s church

She mentioned the things she saw inside the church despite her husband’s warning.

The woman, @akreflections, shared that she visited the church in 2016 and saw many things that surprised her.

She said God saved her as she didn’t go too deep into the practices of the church or fully believe in them.

She also shared what the pastor told her.

In her TikTok video, she said:

"I've been to Chris Okafor's church. It was ago, I think 2016. When I first heard about him, the kind of things he does, and at that time, I was believing God for the fruit of the womb. I was in that church and I saw with my eyes some of the things they’re talking about."

"Na God save me, it was a narrow escape because I didn’t go too deep into the things they were telling me to do."

Speaking about some things she was instructed to do, she said:

"The deliverance that they were telling me to do, I just said no, I don’t want to do this thing. I didn’t do it. Besides, my husband was really against it; he wasn’t happy that I went, but just for peace to reign, he let me go."

She spoke about several other things, including what Pastor Chris Okafor allegedly told her.

"After I told him the things that I saw, he told me, ‘Girl, there were some oil that they were selling, oil of favor, back to sender."

"He told me I should bring my husband; he has to see him. What they do is they play on your intelligence, they size you up when they look at you. In that church, they have a place where people from the diaspora sit. People sit apart. That’s when they weigh you, weigh your pocket."

Reactions as woman speaks about popular pastor

brenda added:

"In Catholic Church it’s not like that you come inside church you sit down."

IFEANYI stated:

"There are still true churches and pastors, even the bible talks about end time preachers so it shouldn’t take anyone by surprise."

edwardigbinoba6 noted:

"My sister all these pastor's use native way to get their power that's why when they tell you something you something you will not forget because when you tell parrot something the parrot will keep saying it so parrot head is what they use for the native power the olive oil is treated with this native power."

APX tools stressed:

"When Jehovah witness come to you, you will reject their hope of God's kingdom but to sharp sharp miracle, you will continue crave."

Hope shared:

"Yes is a business. before I carry church for head but now my eyes don clear."

Ab love noted:

"Is been 4 years I step my foot into churches, I pray at home and God answers me very well, the kind of evil I experienced in the churches I step my foot into, I was forced to tell myself that rapture has taken place long time ago, we that are alive are the ones that are left behind, may God give us second chance to make heaven."

Kate Omaka said:

"One women I knew then in pH usually go to different church and be performing miracles and be payed after acting.."

