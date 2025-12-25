A Nigerian man shared a Facebook viral post to celebrate his third wedding anniversary with their couple picture

He shared how many more wives he would love to marry, as he shared what their gesture in the picture symbolises

Many reacted as the man mentioned how many wives he would marry again, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

A Nigerian man got people talking as he shared a post to celebrate his third wedding anniversary with his wife.

He posted a picture of himself and his wife raising their three fingers in a Facebook post.

A Nigerian man celebrated third wedding anniversary with a controversial post. Photo: Salis Muhammad Sabo

Source: Facebook

On his Facebook page, Salis Muhammad Sabo announced the celebration, sharing that he would want to marry three more wives.

His Facebook post read:

"Today marks our 3rd wedding anniversary! In her mind, the three fingers we raised signify our three years in marriage, whereas in my mind, they symbolize the available spaces for the additional three wives that are to come. May Allah continue to bless our home."

Reactions as man says he wants 3 more wives

Umar Adamu Bako said:

"Somebody that had an inconclusive transition, congratulations anyways."

Theophilus Shekwoduza Hassan said:

"Congratulations Barrister Salis Muhammad Sabo. God indeed is never wrong. For he says; he who finds a wife, finds a good thing and obtains favours from the Lord. May she continue to be so good, source of joy, and happiness to you and may get presence in your life continue to unleash God's own favours upon your life Amen. Happy Anniversary."

Dangana Kabir said:

"Happy anniversary my people, May Allah continue to guide you both in love, patience and the commitment you hold dare. Congratulations."

Ibrahim Khaleel said:

"Amin thumma Amin. Happy 3rd Anniversary guys may Almighty Allah bless your Union with love and understanding amin. Congratulations."

Nura Kuta Umar said:

"Congratulations Danuwa may we continue to have a bless full and peaceful home now and always. Alhamdulillah!"

Isah Lapai said:

"Congratulations to you and your beloved wife on your 3rd wedding anniversary. Three years of love, commitment, and partnership is truly worth celebrating. May your union continue to grow stronger, filled with peace, joy, and countless blessings. Wishing you many more beautiful years together."

Ibrahim Shuaibu said:

"Congratulations. May Allah increase the love and mutual understanding between the two of you until eternity."

Abubakar El-Kurebe said:

"Congratulations brother on three amazing years together! May Allah bless your home with love and happiness."

Suleiman Barau said:

"Congratulations and happy anniversary sir. May Allah Almighty continue to bless your union with love, understanding, peace and tranquility. Amin Yaa Hayyu Yaa Qayyum."

A man who celebrated his wedding anniversary shares a new fact about marriage. Photo: Salis Muhammad Sabo

Source: Facebook

In related stories, a lady showed what her husband did to a pot of jollof rice, while another lady showed the egusi her husband cooked.

Lady leaves abusive marriage after 4 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady announced that she had left her abusive marriage, as she shared her sad experience.

She narrated what she faced at the hands of her husband and how she planned to finalise the separation process.

Many who came across the woman’s post sympathised with her after reading her story and encouraged her.

Source: Legit.ng