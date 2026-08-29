Two Kwara State lawmakers, Hon. Olushola Odetundun and Hon. Saba Yisa Gideon, resigned from the APC on the same day

Their exits came a day after a prominent APC senator was unveiled as the PDP candidate for the 2027 National Assembly election

Gideon, who represents Edu State Constituency, cited concerns over internal democracy, fairness and inclusiveness within the APC

Two sitting members of the Kwara State House of Assembly have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC), with both lawmakers citing concerns about how the party operates internally.

Hon. Saba Yisa Gideon, who represents Edu State Constituency, and Hon. Olushola Odetundun, who represents Irepodun Local Government Area, announced their exits from the ruling party on the same day, submitting separate resignation letters to their respective party officials.

2 Kwara House of Assembly members resign from APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The timing of the departures is significant. Both resignations came just one day after Senator Salihu Mustapha, the senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, was formally presented as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2027 National Assembly election, having himself left the APC.

Gideon cites lack of fairness

The Nation reported that in his letter, Gideon said the decision was not taken lightly, coming only after careful reflection and consultations with his constituents and key stakeholders.

He pointed to what he described as a troubling direction within the APC, specifically issues around internal democracy, fairness and inclusiveness, as the primary reasons for his exit. He thanked the party for the support he received during his years of membership before announcing his departure.

Odetundun vows to keep serving constituents

Odetundun's resignation letter was addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Ajasse Ward II in Irepodun Local Government Area. He said the move followed wide consultations with political stakeholders, supporters, associates and constituents across Kwara State.

He also pointed to recent political developments and the need to realign his political direction as factors that shaped his decision. Despite acknowledging the relationships and opportunities his membership of the APC had brought him, Odetundun said public service must always rest on principles, accountability and the welfare of the people.

He gave an assurance that his dedication to effective representation, grassroots development and ethical leadership would not change because of the move, telling constituents that he was beginning the next phase of his political journey with their interests at the centre of everything he does.

Neither lawmaker disclosed which party they planned to join following their resignation from the APC.

APC LG chairman shot dead in Kogi

Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen shot and killed APC Chairman Ishaq Yunusa along the Itobe-Ochadamu Expressway in Kogi State on Thursday.

Armed attackers emerged from the surrounding bush and opened fire on motorists at about 5 pm, leaving a vehicle abandoned on the highway.

Kogi State Police confirmed the attack and launched joint security operations to rescue the abducted victim and track down the assailants.

Source: Legit.ng