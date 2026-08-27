The US National Visa Centre schedules applicants' interview appointments only after confirming all required documents are complete

Applicants must bring a valid passport and any outstanding documents to their consular interview on the day

The processing timeline for employment-based immigrant visas varies and cannot be accurately predicted for individual cases

The United States government has outlined what foreign nationals who have applied for employment-based immigrant visas should expect when they reach the interview stage of the process.

According to the US Department of State, the National Visa Centre (NVC) schedules an applicant's interview only after confirming that the file is complete and all required documents have been submitted.

US explains what employment-based visa applicants should expect at inteview. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Once that determination is made, the NVC forwards the entire file, including the original petition and supporting documents, to the US Embassy or Consulate in the applicant's country where the interview will take place.

US employment-based visa: What happens at interview

Applicants, along with their attorneys or third-party agents where applicable, will receive an appointment notification by email or letter. The communication includes the date and time of the interview as well as specific instructions, including guidance on how to obtain a medical examination ahead of the appointment.

On the day of the interview, each applicant is required to bring a valid passport, plus any documentation not already submitted to the NVC.

A consular officer conducts the interview and is responsible for determining whether the applicant qualifies for an immigrant visa under US immigration law. Digital fingerprint scans, which are ink-free, are also taken at the interview. In most cases, applicants receive their original civil documents and certified translations back on the same day.

US employment-based visa: How long process takes

One of the most common questions among applicants is how long the entire process takes. The US government has been clear that employment-based immigrant visa cases take longer than many other categories because they fall under numerically limited visa allocations.

The processing time varies considerably from one case to another and cannot be predicted with any precision for individual applicants.

Delays can arise for several reasons. Some applicants experience setbacks because they did not follow instructions carefully when submitting documents. Others may face additional administrative processing after the consular interview, which extends the waiting period further.

The US Department of State advises all applicants to follow instructions closely at every stage of the process to avoid unnecessary delays.

US announces eligibility for Green Card application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government published a list of eight categories of people who qualify to apply for a permanent resident card, commonly known as a Green Card.

Eligibility ranges from family ties to US citizenship and employment in specialised fields to refugee or asylum status and victims of abuse.

Source: Legit.ng