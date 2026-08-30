Architect Kabir Ibrahim Faskari, former head of two major Nigerian farm bodies, died in Istanbul, Turkey

Faskari reportedly developed complications after undergoing prostate surgery at a Turkish hospital

A source said Faskari would be buried in Turkey, though full burial details were yet to be confirmed

Architect Kabir Ibrahim Faskari, who once led both the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), has died in Istanbul, Turkey, following complications from prostate surgery.

At the time of his death, Faskari was serving as Chairman of the Agriculture Business Group, a role that kept him active in Nigeria's farming and agribusiness circles.

Architect Kabir Ibrahim Faskari, who once led both the AFAN and PAN is dead

Source: Getty Images

A friend who confirmed the death said a group of associates had travelled to Istanbul to see Faskari and even had a conversation with him shortly before they returned to Nigeria. The friend indicated that complications from the surgery appeared to have set in after that visit.

Burial expected in Turkey

A source told Daily Trust that Faskari would be laid to rest in Turkey, though no further details on the arrangements were available at the time of reporting.

A prominent voice in Nigerian agriculture

Faskari was widely recognised as one of Nigeria's most outspoken advocates for the agricultural sector. Through his leadership of AFAN and PAN, he championed the interests of farmers across the country and was a familiar figure at policy discussions on food production, poultry farming, and agribusiness.

He gave numerous interviews to journalists on subjects ranging from food security to the structural challenges facing Nigerian farmers, and was regarded as a credible voice on what the country needed to do to strengthen its agricultural base.

Further details on his death and burial arrangements are expected to be made public in the coming days.

NPC chairman is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dr Aminu Yusuf, the Chairman of the National Population Commission, died at Nizamiya Hospital in Abuja on Friday.

A source within the NPC said Yusuf had been dealing with diabetes-related complications and had collapsed several times before his death.

Yusuf was sworn in as NPC chairman by President Tinubu on December 3, 2025, less than a year before his reported death.

Source: Legit.ng