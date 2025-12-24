A Nigerian lady who sells akara has shared her success story as she purchased a brand new motorcycle for her business

After buying the motorcycle through her akara business, the lady announced through a TikTok video that she was expanding

Her story has inspired a lot of social media users who have followed her progress right from when she started selling akara by the roadside

A Nigerian lady who sells akara by the roadside has added another line of business to her growing empire.

The lady shared an inspiring update on TikTok, notifying her followers that she has acquired a motorcycle.

Nigerian lady who sells akara has added logistics to her line of business. Photo credit: TikTok/@sexyakarafryer.

Source: TikTok

According to the businesswoman known as @sexyakarafryer, she bought the motorcycle for delivery services.

She captioned the video:

"If e reach your turn, use the money buy iPhone 17. Or if e reach your turn no celebrate your little wins, thank God."

She was seen in front of her roadside akara shop as she pushed the motorcycle with pride, celebrating the new addition.

Many of her fans who have followed her business growth and how she started went to the comment section to celebrate with her.

A Nigerian akara seller is celebrating the acquisition of a motorcycle. Photo credit: TikTok/@sexyakarafryer.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as businesswoman buys motorcycle

@IGBO TO THE WORLD said:

"Na this type of girls men suppose dey carry along , support their dreams and have them as girlfriend."

@Lilycruz said:

"Boo na half a million you carryooo God is really good congratulations to you dear."

@Otweytwey said:

"Congratulations baby. This brand go go international. You too hardworking abeg."

@favour said:

"I love your hustle, you don motivate me,next year am starting mine."

@Emelbaby said:

"I will be here seeing you win more and more. Rooting for you stranger. Where is your state location so I can choose it for my law school."

@Amanda| PH Thrift Vendor said:

"I love it when girlies becomes the Boss and CEO the society wants then to marry. You just gained a follower."

@HKO said:

"Person way buy Lambo self no dey pass like this .. congratulations my dear more keys."

@Jerry Gift said:

"I don’t know you in person but I love your energy more grace dear."

@I'm oma said:

"Congratulations dear. The fact she's not ashamed of her work. And how strategic her business is.. Gurllll. clock ittt."

@D Best Noodles Chef in Awka said:

"Congratulations baby girl. how do I get visibility. I'm very good at wat I do."

@Olivia's oven magic and decor said:

"I admire your tenacity and seriousness in your business. Keep soaring higher hunny."

@Confy'zthrift store said:

"Chaiii nnem big congratulations. See how I'm so happy for a stranger, you are indeed hardworking."

