New Zealand Immigration has published guidance on who qualifies to sponsor a parent for the Parent Resident Visa in 2026

Eligible sponsors for parents must be New Zealand citizens or residents who have lived in the country for at least three years

New Zealand also sets specific conditions that the sponsors must meet depending on their relationship to the parent applicant

New Zealand Immigration has published guidance outlining three distinct categories of people who are eligible to sponsor a parent for the country's Parent Resident Visa, setting clear conditions each sponsor must meet before an application can proceed.

According to New Zealand Immigration, the sponsorship arrangement allows parents to relocate to New Zealand provided their adult child meets the financial and residency requirements tied to the visa programme.

New Zealand lists three groups that can sponsor their parents to live in the country. Photo Credit: Hagen Hopkins

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New Zealand: Who qualifies as a sponsor

New Zealand Immigration confirmed that sponsorship for the Parent Resident Visa may come from any of the following three categories:

1. Your adult child, if they are a New Zealand citizen or resident.

2. Both your adult child and their partner.

3. Both your adult child and another adult child of a parent included in the application.

In all cases, sponsors must hold New Zealand citizenship or residency and must have been resident in the country for a minimum of three years.

New Zealand: Extra conditions for child-and-partner sponsorships

Where the sponsorship involves an adult child and their partner jointly, applicants must produce evidence that the two sponsors are in a genuine relationship and have been living together for at least 12 months before the application is submitted.

New Zealand Immigration noted that the earning capacity of the sponsoring child is central to the visa's eligibility criteria, as the scheme is designed for parents whose children are financially capable of supporting their relocation and stay in New Zealand.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had changed its parent resident visa selection process.

New Zealand lists countries eligible for indefinite residence visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had named four countries that are eligible for a special visa that permits indefinite residence in the country.

It is a scheme that grants successful applicants the right to live, work and study in the country indefinitely.

A total of 650 visa spots are on offer for the 2026 ballot, distributed across the four nations through fixed annual quotas

Source: Legit.ng