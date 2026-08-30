Coventry City lost 1-0 to Hull City at the CBS Arena in their first home Premier League game in 25 years

Taiwo Awoniyi came close to scoring for Coventry but was denied by Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis in the first half

Coventry remain without a Premier League win after two games and now face a trip to Manchester City

Taiwo Awoniyi has spoken out following Coventry City's disappointing 1-0 home loss to Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday, August 29, admitting his side must do more to convert their scoring opportunities.

Liam Millar's goal eight minutes from time at the CBS Arena proved to be the difference between the two sides, handing Hull all three points in what many had anticipated as a crucial relegation battle between two newly promoted clubs.

Taiwo Awoniyi has blamed missed chances for Coventry City’s painful 1:0 defeat to Hull City on Saturday. Photo by Jacques Feeney

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, the defeat was a bitter pill for Frank Lampard's team, who had hoped to celebrate their first home Premier League fixture in 25 years with a winning performance.

Awoniyi, who had netted in a 4-2 Carabao Cup victory over Plymouth earlier in the week, was a constant threat in attack but found Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis in inspired form.

Awoniyi rues missed chances

Awoniyi had a close-range effort well saved by Tzolakis in the first half and also headed another clear opportunity wide.

Despite the individual frustrations, the Nigerian striker acknowledged that Coventry as a whole needed to be sharper in front of goal.

"We did quite good in terms of having the ball but unfortunately they had that great counter-attack and they took their chance. It is on us to take our chances as well," Awoniyi told Coventry's media.

Awoniyi was generous in his assessment of the Hull goalkeeper, crediting Tzolakis for his display rather than dwelling solely on his own misses.

"The chances that we had were the ones that the goalkeeper saved. I wanted to put my foot in and that was one of the clear chances that we had, and I think the keeper was brilliant for them," he said.

Coventry must improve before Man City test

Awoniyi was clear about what the team must fix going forward.

"We just have to take our chances, as I said earlier. We didn't take ours and they took theirs. It was a disappointing defeat for us. As a team, we played better and had more of the ball, but at the end the goal counts. We just have to penetrate the box more and create more chances."

The result means Coventry have now gone two Premier League games without a win, having also fallen to Arsenal on the opening day of the season.

Their next challenge is a road trip to Manchester City, which will demand a significant improvement in finishing if Lampard's side are to avoid a third straight defeat.

Awoniyi delighted with Coventry City move

Earlier, Legit.ng reported Awoniyi broke his silence after completing a permanent move from Nottingham Forest to Coventry City, saying he cannot wait to begin the new season under manager Frank Lampard.

Awoniyi left Nottingham Forest following four seasons at the City Ground, with fans, players and former teammates giving him an emotional send-off before his departure to the newly-promoted Premier League club.

Source: Legit.ng