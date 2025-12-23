A renowned Anambra priest has shared a cryptic 2026 prophecy, hinting at uncertainties for Nigeria

Fr . Ebube Muonso also urged leaders to follow God’s purpose and Nigerians to embrace love

The priest also celebrated Christmas with community members through philanthropy and cultural festivities

The Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, Anambra state, Rev. Fr. Obimma Emmanuel, has predicted uncertainties for Nigeria in 2026.

He gave the prophecy in an interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, December 22, 2025.

The priest, also known as Fr. Ebube Muonso, spoke at an annual Christmas gathering for community residents, organised by the Fada Ebube Muonso Foundation at his family house in Ilo Uruebo village, Nkwelle Ezunaka, Oyi LGA.

The fiery Catholic priest, notable for the accuracy of his prophesies and predictions, said,

"As far as 2026 is concerned, Nigeria is pregnant. That is what I can say for now. The future of Nigeria is pregnant; it is only God that can save this country."

He, however, did not give specific details of what is going to come upon Nigeria in 2026, but said that he would continue to pray for the country.

He said, "As a prophet of the Most High God, I will continue to pray that the Holy Ghost will intervene in the affairs of Nigeria. It is only God that can save this country from what is happening, and what is to come."

Priest encourages charity, love for neighbors

In his Christmas message, Fr. Obimma called on Nigerians and Christians in particular to uphold the love of Jesus Christ, which he said is the foundation of Christianity.

"The seed of Christianity is love. Christ came into the world for a purpose: to die that we may live. Nigerian leaders must lead after God's own heart and purpose. They must understand that God entrusts poor Nigerians into their hands. Therefore, they must do everything possible to show love and put smiles on the faces of the citizens. That is the summary of Christmas."

"Let us put smiles on the faces of our brothers and sisters. There is no authentic Christianity without the love of Christ. And what is the love of Christ? That we may love our neighbours as ourselves."

"As Christians, let us maintain peace in our communities, so that together, we can fight our common enemy, which is the devil. Let us emulate Christ who is our Christmas; knowing that in Christ, we triumph, but without Christ, we're in crisis."

On the essence of the annual get-together and celebration of Christmas with thousands of indigent persons in his community, the priest said that he started the gesture 14 years ago, when he was still in the seminary, as a mark of his love and care for humanity.

According to him, "Fr. Ebube Muonso is philanthropic in nature. Even before I was ordained a priest, as a seminarian, I used my pocket money to do Christmas for the less privileged."

"After my ordination, I magnified it. But after the demise of my mother, I raised it higher to be a monumental foundation for the alleviation of poverty and burden from the poor masses."

Fr. Ebube Muonso further noted that through the foundation, thousands are under free education in secondary schools, universities, and seminaries; even as hundreds of widows and indigent persons also benefit in diverse ways.

Earlier in an interview with Legit.ng correspondent, Hon. Sir. Ubaka Onwuanyi, Manager, Fada Ebube Muonso Foundation, said that the event was hosted by "the powerful prophet of God, prophet with unquestionable grace, servant with unshakable conviction, defender of the oppressed, a living saint of our time, a philanthropist, the human developer and channel of Divine Mercy, Fr. Ebube Muonso;" adding that it was a special gathering set aside for thanksgiving, celebration, unity, and sharing, to rejoice in God’s goodness this Christmas season.

The event featured entertainments like cultural performances, especially Ijele masquerade, Enyi mmonwu, Gorilla performance, Abiliba music performance, and many other exciting cultural displays.

