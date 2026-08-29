Bishop David Oyedepo made a surprise appearance at the Global Crusade with Kumuyi held in Ota

Pastor William Kumuyi personally welcomed Oyedepo, describing the visit as a moment of great fellowship

The gathering drew attention as two of Nigeria's most prominent bishops shared the same platform

Bishop David Oyedepo attended the Global Crusade with Kumuyi in Ota, in a rare public appearance that brought two of Nigeria's most prominent Christian leaders together on the same platform.

Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, the founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, personally announced Oyedepo's presence at the crusade, describing the visit as a significant and joyful moment for all those gathered.

Bishop David Oyedepo attends WF Kumuyi's crusade Photo Credit: @pastorwf_kumuyi

Source: Twitter

Kumuyi said Oyedepo's attendance was received with great enthusiasm by the congregation. He described his fellow clergyman as a dear friend and fellow servant of God, and credited the moment to divine orchestration.

A rare show of unity between church leaders

Oyedepo is the founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners' Chapel, one of the largest churches in Africa with its headquarters in Ota, Ogun State. His presence at a crusade organised by Kumuyi, whose ministry is also based in Nigeria, underlined the close personal and spiritual bond between the two men.

Kumuyi said the occasion brought great joy to the gathering and gave credit to God for what he described as a wonderful moment of fellowship between the two ministers.

The Global Crusade with Kumuyi is a large-scale evangelical outreach that draws thousands of worshippers across Nigeria and beyond. Holding the event in Ota, the same city where Oyedepo's church headquarters is located, gave the visit an added layer of significance for attendees.

See the video of Oyedepo's sermon on X here:

Source: Legit.ng