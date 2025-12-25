A Nigerian man made his village people happy by giving them food and other goodies during the Christmas festivities

The man not only shared food and cash to his people, but he also shared sewing machines, tricycles, motorcycles and grinding machines

According to the man identified as Francis Nwaogwugu Udochukwu, he started empowering his village people in 2014

A Nigerian man, Nwaogwugu Udochukwu, impressed social media users after sharing what he did for people in his community.

In the spirit of Christmas and coming New Year festivities, the man empowered a lot of people in his village.

Nigerian man empowers his people with tricycles, motorcycles, sewing machine and grinding machines. Photo: Instagram/Nwaogwugwu Uchochukwu.

In a heartwarming video he posted on Instagram, Udochukwu, who is the CEO of Vintage Deluxe Interiors shared bags of rice to a lot of people.

He also gave sewing machines, motorcycles, tricycles, grinding machines and cash. The empowerment items were shared during a gather in his community.

He said:

"I wish l can do more. Seeing these smiles on the faces of my people gives me joy. I started this 14years ago with just rice sharing twice every year. It gets better and bigger every year, this year we did 200m empowerment and it can only be God."

Nigerian man gives food to people in his hometown. Photo credit: TikTok/vintagedeluxeinteriors.

Reactions as man empowers people in his community

@scjerry_1 said:

"Things like this are very relevant because the government has absolutely failed the country. Imagine someone smiling for the first of the year in December when the year is about to end."

@MaryjaneHeight1 said:

"What’s the essence of money if not this. God bless you big brother. You will keep going higher and doing greater."

@Viny_D_Vine said:

"This is one of the many reasons people in the East Anticipate Christmas and new year celebrations like the coming of Christ. May God bless the hands and heart that gives .. I will definitely recreate this in my village some day . God grant me long life good health and money Amen."

@nonsookongwu1 said:

"This is good, I love it. But it ll be more productive if, there is a system of accountability cos we are all building a bigger economy for SE. Eg, instead of giving out electric sewing machines to individuals, you can collaborate all of them into one business center."

@eebuchi said:

"Good stuff, Vintage Ndi Mbaise nwere mmadu ebea! Imo state doings unrivalled!"

@humso22 said:

"As we speak this kind of gesture is being spread across igboland by Igbo sons and daughters. God bless you richly Agu."

@ChrisNnaya said:

"Vintage again? Wow every year , it has become custom Jisike Dede… Mbaise ndi nwemadu yagazie ooooo Akuroo Ulor is our prayer."

