New Zealand Immigration has released a full list of qualifications that make graduates eligible for a Post Study Work Visa in 2026

The qualifications range from Level 4 certificates to Level 7 graduate diplomas across engineering, construction, teaching, and agriculture

It is noteworthy that graduates holding non-degree qualifications at Level 7 or lower can only take jobs directly related to their field of study

New Zealand Immigration has published the complete list of qualifications that make graduates eligible for a Post Study Work Visa in 2026, covering 24 approved credentials across engineering, construction, education, agriculture, and automotive trades.

The guidance, published on the New Zealand Immigration official website, specifies that graduates holding non-degree qualifications at New Zealand Qualifications Framework (NZQF) Level 7 or below are only permitted to work in roles directly related to their area of study.

New Zealand names 24 qualifications eligible for post-study work visas after graduation. Photo Credit: Hagen Hopkins

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New Zealand: Full List of eligible qualifications

The approved qualifications and their corresponding roles are as follows:

1. A graduate diploma at NZQF Level 7 in highway engineering or civil engineering, leading to the role of Construction Project Manager.

2. A graduate diploma at NZQF Level 7 in construction management or construction project management, leading to the roles of Construction Project Manager or Project Builder.

3. A graduate diploma at NZQF Level 7 in construction, leading to the role of Project Builder.

4. A Graduate Diploma in Construction at NZQF Level 7 with a focus on Quantity Surveying, leading to the role of Quantity Surveyor.

5. A Graduate Diploma in Quantity Surveying at NZQF Level 7, leading to the role of Quantity Surveyor.

6. A Graduate Diploma acceptable to the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand for registration, provided the applicant meets all the Council's requirements for teacher registration and certification, leading to the role of Primary, Intermediate or Secondary School Teacher.

7. A Graduate Diploma in Teaching (Early Childhood Education) or a comparable qualification acceptable to the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand, provided the applicant meets all registration and certification requirements, leading to the role of Early Childhood Teacher.

8. A qualification at NZQF Level 7, accompanied by a letter from Engineering New Zealand certifying that the qualification and any further learning meet the benchmark requirements towards Chartered Professional Engineer status, leading to the roles of Engineer or Civil, Electrical, Electronic, or Mechanical Engineering Technician.

9. A diploma at NZQF Level 6 or higher with at least 240 credits in highway engineering, construction, or construction management, leading to the roles of Construction Project Manager or Project Builder.

10. A diploma at NZQF Level 6 or higher with at least 240 credits in civil engineering, leading to the roles of Construction Project Manager or Civil Engineering Technician.

11. New Zealand Diploma in Engineering (Level 6) with a strand in Civil Engineering, 240 credits, leading to the roles of Construction Project Manager or Civil Engineering Technician.

12. New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Quantity Surveying) Level 6 or higher, leading to the roles of Quantity Surveyor or Project Builder.

13. New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6 or higher) with a strand in Quantity Surveying, 240 credits, leading to the roles of Quantity Surveyor or Project Builder.

14. New Zealand Diploma in Construction (Level 6 or higher) with a strand in Construction Economics, Construction Management, or Building, 240 credits, leading to the role of Project Builder.

15. New Zealand Diploma in Engineering (Level 6) with a strand in Electrical Engineering, 240 credits, leading to the roles of Telecommunications, Telecommunications Network Engineer, or Electrical Engineering Technician.

16. New Zealand Diploma in Engineering (Level 6 or higher) with a strand in Electronics Engineering, 240 credits, leading to the role of Electronic Engineering Technician.

17. New Zealand Diploma in Engineering (Level 6 or higher) with a strand in Mechanical Engineering, leading to the role of Mechanical Engineering Technician.

18. A diploma at NZQF Level 5 or higher in farm management, agriculture, or dairy technology, leading to the role of Dairy Cattle Farmer.

19. A certificate at NZQF Level 4 or higher in the New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Electrical Engineering, leading to the role of Automotive Electrician.

20. A certificate at NZQF Level 4 or higher in the New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering, leading to the role of Diesel Motor Mechanic.

21. A certificate at NZQF Level 4 or higher in the Dairy Farming or Livestock Farming strands of the New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture (Level 4), leading to the role of Dairy Cattle Farmer.

22. New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Electrical Engineering (Level 4), leading to the role of Automotive Electrician.

23. New Zealand Certificate in Heavy Automotive Engineering (NZQF Level 4), leading to the role of Diesel Motor Mechanic.

24. New Zealand Certificate in Agriculture (Level 4) with a strand in Dairy Farming or Livestock Farming, leading to the role of Dairy Cattle Farmer.

New Zealand: Teaching qualifications require council approval

For both school and early childhood teaching roles, eligibility for the Post Study Work Visa goes beyond the qualification itself.

Applicants must also satisfy all registration and certification requirements set by the Teaching Council of Aotearoa New Zealand before they can qualify under this pathway.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had named the five categories of foreigners eligible for free maternity care during pregnancy.

Foreigners eligible for New Zealand post-study work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had published the list of foreigners who qualify for its post-study work visa.

The guidance, published on the official New Zealand Immigration website, applies in 2026 and is intended to help foreign students determine their eligibility after finishing their studies in New Zealand.

Applicants in the first two categories only need to show they studied full-time for a minimum of 30 weeks in New Zealand.

Source: Legit.ng