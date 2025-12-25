A lady living in Lagos shared how an okada man ran away with her N800 change after she gave him N1000 for her ride

She shared how she dealt with him to the extent that people were begging her, sparking reactions on social media.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts about what she did, as they shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady living in Lagos shared how an okada man failed to give her her change after she paid him.

She shared how she gave the okada man N1000 and was supposed to collect N800 as her balance.

Lady Shares How She Dealt With Okada Man Who Ran Away With N800 Change: “People Were Begging Me”

Source: TikTok

In a video by @waltem6, she narrated what happened on the day she caught up with him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's action towards okada man

enduranceolabode

E go don dey look for where to go for deliverance like this

Queen 👑 Bridget25

I done learn this one for sure

BEST JEWELRY VENDOR IN IJEGUN

Oh God 😂 what did i just read

Mhiz_Great❤️

You did well 🤣🤣No kon try that one for me ooo

BEAD VENDOR IN IBADAN

perfect make I go buy red handkerchief

Small Chops in Warri

Your crase come pass Aboki own

Source: Legit.ng