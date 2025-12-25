Lady Shares How She Dealt With Okada Man Who Ran Away With N800 Change: “People Were Begging Me”
- A lady living in Lagos shared how an okada man ran away with her N800 change after she gave him N1000 for her ride
- She shared how she dealt with him to the extent that people were begging her, sparking reactions on social media.
- Many who came across the video shared their thoughts about what she did, as they shared similar experiences
A Nigerian lady living in Lagos shared how an okada man failed to give her her change after she paid him.
She shared how she gave the okada man N1000 and was supposed to collect N800 as her balance.
In a video by @waltem6, she narrated what happened on the day she caught up with him.
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail lady's action towards okada man
enduranceolabode
E go don dey look for where to go for deliverance like this
Queen 👑 Bridget25
I done learn this one for sure
BEST JEWELRY VENDOR IN IJEGUN
Oh God 😂 what did i just read
Mhiz_Great❤️
You did well 🤣🤣No kon try that one for me ooo
BEAD VENDOR IN IBADAN
perfect make I go buy red handkerchief
Small Chops in Warri
Your crase come pass Aboki own
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng