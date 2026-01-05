A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the hilarious moment she saw a child wearing the dress she had been searching for

According to her, she immediately knew it was her mother's handwork because her mother always claimed she had too many clothes

The post garnered funny reactions on TikTok, as social media users recounted their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian lady recently shared a funny video on TikTok that captured her reaction to spotting a child wearing a dress she had been searching for.

The clip quickly drew attention online, as viewers found the situation highly relatable and amusing.

Lady sees child wearing her dress

Identified as @ellamua on X, the lady captured the exact moment she realised that the dress was hers.

According to her, she immediately knew that it was her mother who gave out the dress since she always stated that she had too much clothes.

She captioned the video:

"POV: You went to church and saw a child wearing the exact dress you've been searching for. I already know it's my mother's handwork. According to her, we have too much clothes."

Reactions as lady sees child wearing her clothes

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Allen said:

"I remember when I was 6/7 years old, I traveled and before I came back my mom gave out one of my favorite dress, I went to church and saw my mom’s friend’s daughter wearing I went to where she was and tried to pull the dress off. I was so young and didn’t realize I was interrupting the service."

@dor_cas5o said:

"My daughter have warned me not to dash her clothes out again without her consent. like serious warning oo."

@Amicable Grace said:

"Likeee my mom personally counts how many times I wear a particular dress, when you hear you wore this one once this year just kw it’s about to go down."

@no1bestperfumeinabuja said:

"It happened to me. But one day I decided I had enough I saw a girl wearing my cloth and I told her to follow me I took her to her mom and explained that her daughter stole my cloth because I have been looking for it. The girl mom said my mom gave it to her I said my mom will do no such thing because it my cloth. They had to call my mom and my mom started begging them that she didn’t tell me before she gave it out. Since that day she has not dash out my cloth to anyone."

@Oluwa Dami Lola reacted:

"A woman in mu church has done the same o. Her daughter who has same stature as me the, although older went for service, and mummy was just dashing all church girls her clothes. One day, I was checking her Facebook page profile and I saw my clothes. Immediately I remembered it was hers that her mum gave me o."

@faithig3 added:

"I remember when my mom sells food years back and I was still little, her sales girl stole my clothes and my two elder sisters own to including our sport wears if I remember I was in nursing school then and the girl was in secondary school omo as I see the clothes weh she hang outside her place na once I go tell my mom oo cause my mom Dey feed her and buy her clothes not knowing that how she steals from people too till today go nor Dey try to pass if she see my mom."

