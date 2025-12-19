A businesswoman shared how a man brought his girlfriend to her store and bought items worth N200,000 from her

The next day, she received an unexpected message from the man on her WhatsApp number, which made her wonder if it was a prank

She posted the screenshot of the message online, and it caught people’s attention on social media after it went viral

A businesswoman displayed the message she got from a man who brought his girlfriend to her store.

The man had come to her store with his girlfriend, and they purchased items worth N200,000.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @thelipglossstore.ng, the lady showed the WhatsApp message she received from the man.

From the screenshots she posted, the man told her:

“Hello I was the guy that brought my girlfriend to your store yesterday to get stuffs worth 200k.

“I would like to go out on a date with you and get to know you more. You look so beautiful, don't mind my girlfriend she doesn't have to know. I will really take good care of you baby.”

Responding to the chat, the businesswoman said:

“This is a prank right ? Wawuuuuuuuu.”

See the chat screenshots below:

Source: TikTok

She captioned the post:

“Sometimes you just have to read your client’s boyfriend text and go on with your day. CAN YOU IMAGINE. That’s how they always to dig pit for someone now. I’m still shocked.”

Speaking about the girlfriend in the comments, the businesswoman said:

“She deserves better sha.”

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady’s message from client’s boyfriend

@LuminaGloss said:

"This better be a prank cause whaaaatttt."

@LASH & WEIGHT GAIN PLUG UROMI said:

"Same thing happened , my customers man was asking me out , Omo I refuse ooo."

@Beautytherapist in Benin&Auchi said:

"He will take really good care of you na baby."

@Maryam so fine said:

"Ask him for your own 400k first before the date."

@Divine said:

"you for just Liv your brand message maybe he will text your sales rep."

@BIG P$ said:

"Make he first drop 500k to prepare for the date. Then you call his girlfriend and send her half."

@Mela said:

"Heavy on the “goods worth 200k”

@joyan said:

"Bro had to mention 200k."

@AnotherFkingLashTech said:

"Na tax, he wan collect the refund ni."

Source: Legit.ng