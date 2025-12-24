A video showing a former Senate president serving as an usher in Bishop Abioye’s church has surfaced online

The clip sparked mixed reactions on social media, as many shared what they noticed about the church and the video

Bishop Abioye moved on to establish his ministry following his retirement as vice president of the Winners Chapel

A video of the former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, serving as an usher at Bishop David Abioye’s church has surfaced online.

Bishop Abioye moved on to establish his ministry following his retirement as vice president of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel).

Video of Former Senate President Serving as Usher in Bishop Abioye’s Church Sparks Buzz, Many React

Source: TikTok

After his retirement in October 2024, Abioye founded the Living World Conquerors Global Assembly in May 2025.

Anyim Pius serves at Bishop Abioye’s church

In a recent video shared by @todaysermon on TikTok, Anyim Pius Anyim was seen serving as an usher at Bishop Abioye’s church.

He was seen passing bowls for offering during the service, an act popularly associated with ushers at the church.

Anyim Pius Anyim served as the ninth president of the Nigerian Senate from 2000 to 2003. He was also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation during the Goodluck Jonathan presidency.

The video was captioned:

“Former Nigeria Senate president,SGF - Ayim Pius seen at Bishop Abioyes church serving as an Usher.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail video of Anyim at Abioye's church

@Sol Cross said:

"Men dey this church o. the other day, it was the Minister of Defense. Na to port o."

@Busayo_16 said:

"He has been a consistent servant during his days at LFC in Durumi,I still remember him holding communion train back then in Durumi whilst I was serving in Abuja."

@Dele Samson said:

"He has always been an Elder in the commission, before now he always joined to clean Toilet at Goshen even when he was serving as the SGF."

@Arimo said:

"A man with a golden heart. A lover of God and humanity. Through him many Got federal government jobs when he was a senate president and SGF. I am a beneficiary. may God bless him abundantly."

@Onyema Timothy said:

"That's the only way to JESUS CHRIST heart the owner of the Church I don't play with service to JESUS CHRIST church."

@Audrey Germany said:

"Pls allow the man celebrate his root . He has been a follower of Christ ,since only God knws when !! Even when he visited his home town in ishiagu , ebonyi , he is always serving in church and active in church."

Video of Former Senate President Serving as Usher in Bishop Abioye’s Church Sparks Buzz, Many React

Source: Facebook

In related stories, a lady shared how she took flight to Shiloh while another shared why she won't attend again.

Oyedepo's video at Shiloh 2025 sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed Bishop David Oyedepo introducing his first son at Shiloh 2025, which took place at Canaanland, Ota.

As the clip trended, many shared what they observed about what the Nigerian preacher said while greeting his son.

Some netizens also raised questions about Bishop David Abioye, who retired as the church's vice president in 2024.

Source: Legit.ng