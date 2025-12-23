A young man spoke his mind after a popular singer won a huge amount following the Super Eagles’ victory over Tanzania

The young man took to the comment section of Davido’s post to share his observation about the singer and the money he won

He explained several points in his post, and many others who saw Davido’s post also shared their thoughts

A Nigerian man has reacted after Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, won the sum of N141 million following the Nigerian Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over Tanzania in the African Cup of Nations.

The young man took to the comment section of Davido’s post to share his thoughts after the singer updated his page to show he had won.

Nigerian man comments on Davido's win following Super Eagles' 2–1 victory.

Young man reacts after Davido wins

On 21st December 2025, Davido had placed a sum of $25,000, equivalent to N36.5 million, on the Nigerian Super Eagles to defeat Tanzania in the group stage AFCON match.

Days later, the Super Eagles defeated Tanzania 2-1 in a game played on 23rd December 2025.

Shortly after the match, Davido updated his followers on the outcome.

Seeing this, a man, @TheManAfrican, reacted to the post and commented on the risk Davido took.

Young man speaks on Davido's huge win after Super Eagles defeat Tanzania.

In his statement, he shared that Davido took a very big risk because he is wealthy and in a position to do so, and it yielded results.

His statement read:

"This is why the wealthy will always continue to accumulate wealth. They possess sufficient resources to take risks, and even if those risks fail to yield returns, they remain financially secure."

Several individuals also reacted to the viral post of the singer.

Reactions as Davido wins big money

@TheGistGiant shared:

"He staked ₦36 million just to make sure his 'Detty December' budget covers the after-party for his AFCON concert. That payout could buy a whole new squad for Tanzania."

realfas_01 stated:

"Davido won 140 million on Nigeria Vs Tanzania , if you like dey Stan/follow broke mentor. 001 to the world."

@Richestmarvels stated:

""Davido really is the only person who can bet $25,000 on 'both teams to score' and then watch the Super Eagles win 2-1 in a rainstorm. He’s not just an Afrobeats legend; he’s a professional profit architect!"

@realfas_01 added:

"You dey doubt 001 kee ??"

@scottceox shared;

"“Let’s get the W Nigeria” but na both teams to score you carry."

@Ashiru_AO stressed:

"Don't pursue this? It's a trick. Just continue your ad with them. Don't stake regularly on football matches? Ask Drake."

@solidStreams noted:

"Na welcome package. Na so e Dey be. First one Dey always come. Body go soon tell you."

@GabrielLaw40232 said:

"1k dolls na him wizkid collect to perform for your boy wedding yesterday. This your post now go send am to depression. You no dey pity your colleague at all?"

Read the post below:

Nigeria beats Tanzania 2-1 in AFCON match

