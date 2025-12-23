Davido visited the State House in Freetown, where President Bio commended the singer for his role as a global ambassador for African culture

Fresh off his multi-million naira bet on the Super Eagles, Afrobeats megastar Davido has once again proven that his influence stretches far beyond the recording studio.

The "Timeless" singer touched down in Sierra Leone on Tuesday, December 23, taking a break from his 5ive Alive World Tour to hold a private meeting with the nation’s leader, President Julius Maada Bio.

The visit, which comes amid the AFCON 2025 festivities, was more than just a courtesy call; it was a reunion.

Davido was the guest of President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone ahead of his concert. Photos: President Julius Bio.

President Bio praised the singer's consistency, noting that Davido’s brand has become a lighthouse for African excellence on the world stage.

During the meeting, Davido reminisced about his 2017 performance, a night that remains etched in the history of Sierra Leonean entertainment.

He stated:

“The last time I performed here, over 50,000 people came out to support me. That moment has stayed with me. Sierra Leone has always shown me love. This place feels like home.”

While he is currently in town for a highly anticipated beach concert linked to the AFCON season, the 30BG boss dropped a major hint for his fans: a full-blown stadium show is already in the works.

See photos of Davido's visit to Sierra Leone's President here:

Fans react to Davido's visit to Sierra Leone President

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Mr_Teekay001 commented:

"Big men doing While one short imp is rolling with broke dj, OBO is busy making connection that will help both countries"

@MidnightA_86 noted:

"OBO touring on a presidential level This courtesy visit is huge bridging music and diplomacy. Freetown, get ready to go crazy tonight at Sugarland Beach #5iveAliveTour"

@emustiviz stated:

"Davido roll with the President of a nation because he was too accessible and cheap while the other Mungo Park dey climb tables, roll with the likes of Ayra str and Tems and they call that aura. Who's cheap here?"

@thisisFLU commented:

"Whole countries are activating Ministers of Tourism, Presidents and First Ladies because of the economic boost. Meanwhile… “he’s pulling up for less” "

@Isakpachukwu shared:

"001 is really creating records, very soon, what we are going to see again, is Elon musk inviting davido to pay him a visit"

Davido promises Sierra Leoneans a bigger stadium concert. Photo: Davido.

Davido thrills fans at AFCON concert

Meanwhile, Davido performed at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco ‘25 Official Kick-Off concert on Saturday, December 20.

The pre-tournament event took place in Rabat’s Olm Souissi Fan Zone, with Davido putting Nigeria on the map as he thrilled fans with his hit songs and energetic moves on stage.

Recall that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced Davido as a headline performer for the kick-off concert, alongside hip-hop star French Montana, Moroccan singer Douaa Lahyaoui, French-Moroccan hitmaker Lartiste, and emerging star Says’z.

