The AFCON 2025 match between Nigeria and Tanzania is gathering momentum as both countries will face each other in Group C

A mysterious cat has predicted the outcome of the encounter billed for the Complexe Sportif de Fes later today, December 23

The feline oracle had earlier offered a forecast for three matches, with only one prediction turning out correct

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will battle the Tafia Stars of Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fes on Tuesday as they open their Group C campaign at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Tuesday, Dcember 23.

It will be the second meeting between the nations at the AFCON finals, with Nigeria triumphing 45 years ago in Lagos.

In the other group match, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia will take on the Cranes of Uganda at the Stade Olympique de Rabat by 9pm (Nigerian time), per BBC.

Nigeria will take on Tanzania in the opening match og the Group C at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: SIA KAMBOU/AFP and PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

A mysterious cat called Nimbus Pronos has caused a major stir on social media ahead of the Nigeria vs Tanzania encounter.

Nimbus Pronos, also known as Oracle Whiskers, first gained attention in Europe after predicting the outcome of the UEFA Champions League semifinal clash between Barcelona and Inter Milan, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup involving Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

Pronos predicts Nigeria vs Tanzania

Nimbus Pronos has predicted the outcome of the Group C opening match between Nigeria and Tanzania.

In a post on Instagram, three bowls, marked as Nigeria, Draw, and Tanzania, were placed on a table with Pronos, popularly known as Oracle Whiskers, strolling calmly down the table.

The feline oracle paused a while, staring at the Draw and Tanzania options.

After a brief moment, the cat settled for the draw bowl before eating it, which signals that the point could be shared between two nations at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Fans react

geni992 said:

"Thank you cat, you have reduced our embarrassment 😂😂😂😂 You are truly a messenger cat and the elders say that a messenger is not killed, now if we are imprisoned, I tell you, every soul will taste death, you will be roasted on Instagram, your remains will go to Nigeria 😂."

martins17_official wrote:

"Oshimen to score and Nigeria to win by +2 goals

am.badowe added:

"The cat is worried that if we win like this, he will reject us 🙌😂."

babie_collections said:

"Oh my God, let it be like this or we will win, man.... I'm so happy."

dc_gitaa wrote:

"Nigerians will see all colours apart from Green and white if this happens😂."

Green Eagles, now Super Eagles, during the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Nigeria and Algeria. Photo by: Peter Robinson/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria beat Tanzania 3-1 at the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations held in Lagos, with Green Eagles lifting the trophy, per CAF.

Meanwhile, the mysterious cat had wrongly predicted the outcome of the match between Mali and Zambia as well as South Africa versus Angola.

Tanzania plans to upset Nigeria - Gamondi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tanzania coach Miguel Gamondi has issued a strong warning to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Gamondi said securing a win over the Super Eagles will be equivalent to winning the 2025 AFCON.

Source: Legit.ng