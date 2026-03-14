A Nigerian woman has shared that she once dated a man mainly because he was a student with a first-class

She said the relationship became frustrating as the man constantly corrected her and pointed out minor grammatical errors

According to her, she eventually left the relationship after he corrected her in their church fellowship WhatsApp group

A Nigerian woman has sparked conversations on social media after sharing her unusual experience dating a first-class student.

The lady, identified as Ebun, narrated the story on the microblogging platform X while responding to a post asking users:

“What is the most outrageous reason you dated someone?”

A Nigerian lady shares her experience dating a first-class student. Photo credit: Fizkes/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Replying to the question, Ebun stated that she initially decided to date the man because of his academic achievement.

According to her, she believed being in a relationship with someone like that would spark stimulating conversations.

Lady breaks up with first-class student boyfriend

However, she said the relationship soon became frustrating as the man frequently corrected her English and pointed out minor mistakes in her messages.

Ebun explained that the situation became particularly embarrassing in a church fellowship WhatsApp group they both belonged to.

A Nigerian woman reveals she once dated a man because he was a student with a first-class degree. Photo credit: Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She recalled that when she was asked to lead the opening prayer in the group chat, she carefully typed the prayer message and posted it. While other members responded with “Amen,” she claimed her boyfriend focused on correcting grammatical errors in the message.

According to her, the constant corrections eventually became too much for her to tolerate.

Ebun added that she eventually blocked the man after realising the relationship was no longer enjoyable for her.

She wrote:

"I dated this guy because he was a first-class student.

I’ve always liked being with someone who’s smart and can match my reasoning, so I thought, “First class? That’s perfect.”

A few months in, I realized my mistake. This guy would correct my English all the time, nothing I did went without a correction.

We were in the same fellowship WhatsApp group, and one day they asked me to lead the opening prayer.

After I typed it, he still corrected it.

Everyone else was saying “Amen,” but he was busy pointing out tiny, tiny mistakes.

Omoh… I blocked him."

See her X post below:

Reactions to lady dating first-class student

Some of the comments are below.

@GloriousGod01 said:

"😂😂😂 I honestly dislike over-perfectionists."

@SimplyKalby stated:

"You be real sapiosexual, he was a punctuationsexual. You wanted intelligence, not a full-time human red pen."

@EmmaOkoreMD questioned:

"I hope he's a professor on English now?"

@justanodaboy commented:

"You can’t eat your cake and have it abi how dem dey take talk am. 😂"

@Kingchurchman said:

"You like smart people but you dey blow grammar bomb.

Okay na."

@ikem__nachi wrote:

"But u sef no supposed speak or type bad English na😂"

Lady meets lover for the first time

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she met her man for the first time since they began dating.

According to the lady, they had been chatting online for months, and he finally came over to see her and carry out their traditional wedding.

Mixed reactions trailed the now-viral video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it.

Source: Legit.ng