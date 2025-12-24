A Nigerian man said he travelled to Asaba, the capital of Delta state where he would spend the Christmas festivities

However, when he landed at the Asaba Airport, he decided to take a taxi for a short ride to his hotel room close to the airport

He was shocked when the taxi driver charged him N30,000, which he vehemently refused to pay, and instead chose to walk

A Nigerian man shared his experience after he arrived Asaba, Delta state where he would be spending the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The man said he landed at the Asaba Airport around 7:30pm and he decided to take a taxi ride to his hotel accommodation.

However, the man identified on TikTok as @mrkudez was unsettled when the taxi driver he flagged charged him N30,000 for a short distance.

He refused to take the taxi ride as he insisted that the distance was short and shouldn't cost that much. He walked the distance.

He said:

"Ok from inside airport to the airport gate by 7:51pm… The aviation bodies should try and do something about this airport taxi service prices and bring the prices down."

Reactions as man shares his experience in Asaba

@Tony Kobis said:

"And when you discuss Nigerian problems with that driver, the first thing he would say is that Nigerian politicians are very wicked and heartless...."

@Mikolo said:

"Your details is not complete, which car are we talking about? Prado or land cruiser? if Na camry or corolla, it is bad. to turn to the other side of the road hope there is no wiked traffic there? from what you showed us that ride is not surposed to be more than 4k. but we don't know other details. sorry bro."

@JUDAS said:

"Oga pay you pay how much enter flight when GUO for collect 20k you pay 200k mumu e rich cab you wise."

@Cyndy Chilly said:

"I’m inside bus now going home. Bus that is 300 naira is 1000 today and people are stranded."

@Mbappeofficail said:

"35k can book you a ticket from France to London."

@dmitri said:

"From airport to vinmilan hotel no reach 3mins drive sef. arm robbers full this bolt drivers ajeh."

@___dfwRiri said:

"I don trek from Enugu airport to outside gate enter keke 5k Dey go my house….cab say make I pay 25k…."

@richardesther04 said:

"Nah for this comment section I know say no be government be our problem,we are the main problem."

@Trixienaveen said:

"Nigerians are the biggest problems we have. Greed is what is k!ll!ng us. 30k for such distance. How much then from airport to onitsha?"

