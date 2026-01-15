Five months after she moved back to Nigeria, a lady has admitted online that she is fed up with things in Nigeria and is torn between remaining here and returning to the United Kingdom

In a heartfelt review of her life in Nigeria so far, she said she regrets many things, adding that living in the West African country has proved tough

While expressing her love for Nigeria and admitting that the UK also has its own problems, she refused to rule out a return abroad

A Nigerian lady, Onyii Eke, who relocated to Nigeria five months ago has admitted that she is tired of living in the country.

She opened up to netizens about her challenges in a video shared on TikTok as she reflected on her five months residence in Nigeria.

Life in Nigeria versus UK

Onyii said she is regretting many things as life in Nigeria has been difficult. She elaborated on her statement by speaking about falling ill in Nigeria as well as the high cost of things.

She noted that the situation of things in Nigeria was tougher than she thought and hints at returning to the United Kingdom.

Onyii expressed her love for Nigeria, but maintained that many things happening in the country make her go bananas.

She pointed out that the grass is also not greener on the other side as the UK also has its own peculiar challenges, but she suggests life abroad was way better than at home.

"But things in Nigeria have not been easy. So, this is month five, my fifth month and so far, so good, but then, I am regretting a lot of things.

"It has just been difficult. It has been mind-blo'wing. A lot of sicknesses (laughs), which is expected, but many things are expensive more than I thought..."

She continued:

"You touch this one, it is this price, you touch that one it is that price. It is more than I thought o and at this point I don't know if I am going to go back (to the UK) or stay (in Nigeria) here...

"I love Nigeria, don't get me wrong, but a lot of things annoyed me. Just like when I was back in the UK, a lot of things annoyed me too that I wanted to come back here. So, the grass is not greener on any side. But, guys, I don't know.

"I am tired."

Her honest reflection moved internet users.

UK versus Nigeria: Lady's experience moves people

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's story below:

Chemistry said:

"Your biggest problem is not Nigeria, but financial management....What kind of investment did you do before moving back to Nigeria?"

BabyGurl💅 said:

"Nowhere is perfect. Find the place that gives you absolute peace of mind and call that Home."

Nigerian mindset said:

"29th of this month is my 4th month.i have no regrets.my family makes it easier.vety wonderful family support."

Emerald said:

"If you don't get British passport or ilr come back but if you never get abeg stay there no come follow us drag COS."

Oke🌹 said:

"This is the most honest Jadapa video I have seen, I pray the good Lord grant you a sense of direction to bring you peace of mind."

