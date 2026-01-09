A South African lady has publicly shared how much she paid for a Nigerian tourist visa, decrying the high cost of the West African country's official authorisation for visitors

While admitting that she did not expect to be charged such an amount for the Nigerian tourist visa, she expressed joy that her visa was approved

On her reason for visiting Nigeria, the South African based overseas, highlighted certain things she wants to experience herself in the country

A South African lady, known on TikTok as @nontoliofficial, has decried the high cost of Nigerian tourist visa.

Following the approval of her Nigerian tourist visa, the lady took to social media to share how much she paid.

Amount lady paid for Nigerian tourist visa

In a TikTok video, the lady disclosed that the Nigerian tourist visa cost her $314 (N447,500) for a single entry.

She decried the high cost of the visa, which she said is the most expensive visa she has ever had to pay for. She expressed delight that her visa was approved.

"Please tell me why I had to pay $314 for a single entry. Yeah, I am not happy about that, but I am the one who wants to go to Nigeria.

"So, I am going to do the right thing and pay for the visa. I have got my visa with no wahala. So, I am ready. Countdown starts now. I wanna go see what this Giant of Africa is all about..."

She looked forward to her visit to Nigeria, saying the West African country was on her to-do list of countries to visit in 2026.

@nontoliofficial said she wants to experience the Nigerian culture, fashion and arts.

"As a South African who grew up in South Africa but now lives abroad, I have always a dream of travelling Africa...The whole trip to Nigeria for me, I am ready to experience the culture, I am ready to experience the arts, I am ready to see fashion.

"But most importantly, I am ready to see Nigeria through the eyes of the local."

About the Nigerian tourist visa

According to the Nigerian Immigration Service, a single-entry type of visa granted to persons who wish to visit Nigeria for the purpose of tourism.

The official cost of a tourist visa fee is not stated on the Nigerian immigration website, but reports online claim that the official fee for a Nigerian tourist visa (Short Visit Visa - SVV, Single Entry) varies by location but generally involves a visa fee and sometimes a processing fee, often around $100 (N142,500) to $160 (N228,000).

Nigerian tourist visa: People react to lady's experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the foreigner's experience below:

Anko Frank and 10,000 others said:

"Did you find out how much a Nigerian pays to your country? Cause I paid less than 150USD before arrival."

KG said:

"On my passport visa to nigeria cost $55 + $20 transaction fee +$50 administration fee...in total $125... went there twice...nigeria is nice."

Nhla444🇿🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 said:

"Enjoy it’s good to travel u will enjoy Nigeria if u visit the right places it’s beautiful there oh by the way they surely are the giant of Africa if not for anything else but their population is huge."

Nwa baloyi said:

"Been there is good experience but I will never go there again."

Ania Zaganczyk said:

"My visa was £260. also yellow fever vac £70. im here now and im loving it.vibe and so much love."

reallynarrowtattoostudio said:

"It's a joke. Tourist visa to Nigeria is $51 plus fee $20-$30. I just checked on official website because I’m planing to visit this year."

Common visa application issues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian visa expert had warned people about common visa application mistakes that immigration officers could see as red flags.

According to him, Nigerian applicants should be careful, as immigration officials in countries like Canada are highly experienced and can easily detect red flags in their applications. He specifically targeted the popular but risky strategy of applicants using the sale of their land or house as proof of funds.

Proof of funds is documentation done to show that applicants have enough money to pay for their education, housing, meals, and other costs while studying in another country.

