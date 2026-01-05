A Nigerian lady has advised about the major thing to check when renting a house in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

In a video posted via her TikTok account, she warned house hunters against focusing on only the availability of water and light

Massive reactions trailed the post on TikTok as netizens stormed the comments section to share their experiences

A Nigerian lady has dished out advice for people searching for rental accommodation in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Through a short video circulated on TikTok, she drew attention to an often overlooked factor that she believed could determine whether a home felt peaceful or uncomfortable.

Lady living in PH advises house hunters

Her advice focused on daily living realities rather than the usual concerns that dominate house-hunting conversations in the city.

Identified as @favour Richman on TikTok, the lady openly recounted her personal experience and regrets.

She explained that many prospective tenants tended to prioritise basic amenities such as steady electricity, water supply and the general appearance of a compound.

According to her, those factors alone did not guarantee comfort once a person settled into a new house.

Speaking about her experience, she disclosed that the house itself was suitable and the compound was orderly.

However, she complained that the surrounding residents created an entirely different experience, one that she found difficult to cope with on a daily basis.

She went on to explain that frequent loud conversations and arguments from nearby neighbours disrupted her peace, particularly in the mornings.

The noise, she said, came from heated discussions and constant shouting over various topics that she considered trivial.

In her words:

"Please be careful where you choose to stay in Port Harcourt. Ask questions o. Take your time. Leave pressure and ask. Don't just check for light and environment. Check for the neighbors that stay in the environment because the people that stay around my close are mad people. My house is comfortable, the compound is clean but the people around hmm. In the morning, these people are talking and shouting at the top of their voices. Arguing about Davido, Burna Boy, VDM and meaningless things. If you're staying in Port Harcourt, check for your neighbours around your area. I did not check. I am so much in regret. Because tell me why these men will be making noise everytime?"

Reactions as PH-based lady advises house hunters

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@estar said:

"Na joblessness and yahoo cause am just call efcc to come pack them."

@Gabriella said:

"I feel bad that I’m bout to live my apartment cos I want a bigger space. My compound is so quiet, my street is so every man on his laneeeeee. I honestly want similar or to get one in my street."

@Ifeomachukwumerem said:

"Before you move into any house make sure your neighbors and landlord are not jobless."

@Berry Ice added:

"You no sabi shout for them my neighbor wey de always on mp by 5am till 6 I Dey shout for window boss no be only u de this compound oo what’s all this nah I’m trying to sleep thank God he stopped."

