Social media users have shared their thoughts on an emerging video of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at an event

The cleric was captured moving his mouth while seated at an unconfirmed occasion, and netizens read different meanings to the act

While some argued that Adeboye was speaking in tongues or praying, others drew spiritual inspiration from it

A close-up video of Pastor Enoch Adeboye moving his mouth while seated at an occasion has caught people's attention.

A TikTok user shared the short clip on the social media platform, noting that Adeboye always prays.

Pastor Adeboye moves his mouth at an occasion. Photo Credit: @viralgospelhq, Facebook/PASTOR E.A ADEBOYE

According to the poster, Adeboye's tongue is always rolling. The TikTok user further called on God's help for themselves and this present generation.

@viralgospelhq's caption on the video of Adeboye read:

"Daddy GO still prays always. His tongue is always rolling, He’s always praying.

"God help me! Help us!! Help our Generation!!!"

Pastor Enoch Adeboye is the general overseer of RCCG. Photo Credit: PASTOR E.A. ADEBOYE

Video of Pastor Adeboye elicits reactions

Mr. Positive said:

"As he's sitting there it's only his body that is there his spirit is just enjoying God's presence in heaven."

Jim said:

"It might be a habit."

naths_513 said:

"That's Meditation and can also be tongue but it's mostly meditation."

successfulsam said:

"He is always asking for MERCY 🙏. looking unto jesus the author and the finisher of our faith."

ÀYÌNDÉ 💎 said:

"I don't know the kind of prayer he prayed but I believe that it will work for me to change my life to good Amen in Jesus name."

amaka said:

"Praying, Singing or praying in tongue - u do unconsciously when the spirit of GOD as taken over your physical body."

THE ARK said:

"Tears continue to flow on my face...The cry of Father's as time run close."

Femsy said:

"When prayer becomes a constant posture!🤲❤️❤️and Praying, Singing or praying in tongue - you do unconsciously when the spirit of GOD as taken over you."

Royalty🔱 said:

"I here almost all pastors are always like this ,as a wife before you get used to it you might think is mentally something."

Adeboye identifies most important prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Enoch Adeboye had declared that 'God bless you' is the most important prayer.

He made this statement on Saturday, December 13, during the Holy Ghost Congress of the church, which concluded on Sunday, December 14, with a thanksgiving service. Church Times Nigeria reported that Adeboye drew from the biblical account of Isaac blessing his sons, Jacob and Esau, to highlight the power of a father’s blessing.

He explained that although Esau received the lesser blessing, he became so prosperous that he had 400 bodyguards when he reunited with Jacob years later. Adeboye stated, “If the one who got the least blessing from his father was that blessed, how much more Jacob, who was the first person his father blessed.”

