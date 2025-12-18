A trending video of a Nigerian lecturer's humorous moment with a female student in his office has warmed the hearts of internet users

In the short clip, the academic and his female student jumped on a popular TikTok dance challenge in his office

The clip made some people compare the lecturer with theirs, as people marvelled at his spontaneous moment with the student

Social media users have gushed over a video of a Nigerian lecturer, Dr Taiwo Seyi, doing a popular TikTok trend with a female student in his office.

The lecturer posted the clip on TikTok, suggesting that it was the student's idea, to which he finally consented.

"I finally agreed to do this," he wrote while tagging the student's TikTok account.

Lecturer and student do popular TikTok trend

"When e reach your turn as a lecturer no do challenge with your student," words overlaid on the video read.

The clip started with the female student starting the trending TikTok dance while the lecturer sat in his seat behind her.

In seconds, he funnily came forward and matched the lady's dance steps as they vibed together like people doing a choreography, while a song played in the background.

The clip garnered over 9k views at the time of this report. Netizens hailed the lecturer for showing his fun side and impressing with his performance of the TikTok trend.

Lecturer-student display warms hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lecturer-student moment below:

🌟Lau_Ra🍀 said:

"Steps Dey cry."

Ethereal Being 🌺💜 said:

"My lecturers left the group chat."

zionvera said:

"The only lecturer that loved doing content with his student is Mr. val abi Mr. Prototype."

VibesandValues said:

"See me smiling like I won a cash gift."

Amin_Ashe Contractors 🇳🇬 said:

"Make dem no use u shine ooo my friend."

Samuel Balogun said:

"My own lecturers go dey squeeze face up and down."

odiiikechukwu3 said:

"I sure say students go dey lobby to have them assigned to you for their project works.... you're a true definition of simple and open."

rimascakes&more... said:

"Na student wey behave well lecturer go do challenge with."

