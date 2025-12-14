Pastor Enoch Adeboye told worshippers that the prayer “God bless me” was the most powerful anyone could offer

Speaking at the Redeemed Christian Church of God Holy Ghost Congress, he stressed the lasting impact of a father’s blessing

He shared a personal testimony that illustrated how the simple phrase “God bless you” transformed a woman’s life

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, declared that the three-word prayer, “God bless me,” was the most important prayer anyone could offer.

He made this statement on Saturday, December 13, during the Holy Ghost Congress of the church, which concluded on Sunday, December 14, with a thanksgiving service.

Pastor Adeboye Declares “God Bless Me” as the Most Important Prayer

Source: Facebook

Church Times Nigeria reported that Adeboye drew from the biblical account of Isaac blessing his sons, Jacob and Esau, to highlight the power of a father’s blessing.

He explained that although Esau received the lesser blessing, he became so prosperous that he had 400 bodyguards when he reunited with Jacob years later.

Adeboye stated, “If the one who got the least blessing from his father was that blessed, how much more Jacob, who was the first person his father blessed.” He emphasised that a father’s blessing was irreversible and assured the congregation that he was blessing them as their spiritual father.

The power of “God Bless You”

Adeboye also shared a personal testimony from earlier in the year, which he said revealed the power of simply saying, “God bless you.”

He recounted how, during one of his night prayer walks, he encountered a woman with her child by the roadside, hoping for money from passers-by. Adeboye explained that he had no money with him but offered the words, “God bless you.” The woman responded with “amen.”

Continuing his walk, Adeboye said a man approached him at the gate with his first fruit offering. He collected the envelope, prayed for the man, and later discovered it contained thousands of naira.

Adeboye narrated, “God told me your prayer for that woman is already answered,” adding that he was instructed to give the money to her. He returned to the roadside and handed the envelope to the woman.

He recalled, “The woman took the envelope and looked at it. What she saw in that envelope, she knew she wouldn’t beg again. She screamed and was weeping, shouting ‘Jesu oooo,’ meaning ‘Oh Jesus.’ I too was saying, ‘Oh Jesus.’ For the first time, I saw the power in ‘God bless you.’”

Adeboye concluded by urging his listeners to always respond with “amen” when they hear the words “God bless you.” He reiterated that no prayer was greater than the three-word phrase, which he described as the most powerful request anyone could make.

Source: Legit.ng