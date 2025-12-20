A flight attendant received unexpected messages from her ex-boyfriend after he broke up with her and decided to display them

She posted the screenshots of the message online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens who saw the viral post

Many who came across the post were surprised by the man's message and celebrated the lady for not going back to him

A flight attendant posted the unexpected messages she received from her ex-boyfriend who broke up with her.

The man told her what he was expecting from her after he broke up with her

A flight attendant posts unexpected message from ex-boyfriend. Photo:@auntysoso_.

Source: TikTok

On her TikTok page, @auntysoso__ posted the screenshots from the chat where her ex-lover ranted over the crash of the relationship.

He also told her why she was supposed to beg him after he announced their breakup to her.

She captioned the video:

"It's a wrap for the 'man of the year'. Man no be God."

See the TikTok post below:

Reactions trail lady's message from ex-boyfriend

Many who came across the viral screenshots shared their thoughts on the chats from the man.

@Person personified said

"And she said, ' it's not gonna hurt me to see you with somebody else because I know how you are, But it's going to hurt you to see me with someone else because you know how I am going to love them'"

@MENABLAC LUXE said:

"Wetin veekee James vome do for dis conversation na."

@Chief Onochie said:

"Man no be God. you really dodged a weapon of death, depression and toxicity. glad you walked away, glad you didn't beg. Man no be God oooh."

@God's Own said:

"Trust me you survived. If you had knelt down and begged,he was going to expect you to kneel down for the rest of your life. It was only going to be the beginning."

@Nana MaDabane said:

"Guuuurrrrllll ... Who be this diva!!!???? The time spent reading you and thinking he spoke profoundly, audacity was the assignment."

@Villaesther4 said:

"Fall down and beg keee?? Can you imagine ?? You ?? Nita !! My love na you go Dey select the men sefff.. He’s just pained that’s all.. Thank God he didn’t dim your light .. Happy for you boo."

@Cassandra said:

"Why is he scared for your future?"

A lady who works on a plane shaows the messages her ex-boyfriend sent her. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

