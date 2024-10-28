Elizabeth Ogunsola became a viral sensation after she donated two classrooms to a village school in Ogun state

The female corps member built the classroom block at OLG Nursery and Primary School, Egbeda Village, Odeda local government area, Ogun state

In this interview with Legit.ng, she spoke on the secrets behind her donation, how much she spent on the project, and its impact on society

Elizabeth Ogunsola, a National Youth Service Corps member, has etched her name in the minds of the people of Egbeda Village in Odeda local government area in Ogun state.

The Ogun state chapter of the NYSC shared how the young lady donated a block of classrooms to OLG Nursery and Primary School.

Her act was met with applause from netizens. In this interview with Legit.ng, Elizabeth shared how she could pull off her philanthropic act and the support she got.

Corps member who donated classrooms attended LAUTECH

Elizabeth, a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, finished school in 2023 and would round off her youth service on October 31, 2024.

Speaking about her background, she said:

“I grew up in a humble family, watching my parents work hard to support my siblings and me. As a child, I told myself I would make a meaningful impact on the younger generation. Although I never imagined it would take this path, my purpose became clearer as I progressed—and here we are today.”

Inspiration behind donation of classrooms

Elizabeth revealed that she decided to build the classrooms because the students needed it.

Her words:

“We went on Farmer's sensitization, and I saw the pupils receiving classes under the shed, and that's why I came about it. If one must embark on a project, it must have a targeted audience, and the project must be able to solve problems so that's why it was done there.”

Corps member spent N2.8 million on classroom project

The corps member revealed that she spent N2.8 million to construct the building and got support and encouragement from the villagers.

Her words:

“I spent over 2.8 million naira on this project. I received encouragement from family, friends, and even villagers of that community who supported me in every way they could. Their encouragement provided me with an incredible push to keep going.”

When asked how she raised the money, Elizabeth said she sourced funds from the community and a philanthropist, adding that her money was not involved.

Challenges faced while building classrooms

Elizabeth opened up about her challenges while building the classrooms, adding that potential donors were not forthcoming.

However, she could pull it off on a small scale with the support of the village head.

Her words:

“I encountered numerous challenges while executing these projects. Initially, I faced significant financial constraints as potential donors were unresponsive. Despite this, I managed to launch the project on a small scale with the support of the Baale of Jamu Village.”

Speaking on the impact of the project, she said:

“Throughout the tasks, I gained invaluable experience. I learned to connect and communicate with people of all ages and backgrounds, which was especially useful during the fund-sourcing process, where I interacted with people from diverse walks of life.”

Corps member speaks on FG's N77k allowance

Elizabeth was asked about her opinion as the federal government said it had approved N77,000 allowance for corps members.

She said:

“With inflation ravaging our economy, this would be a welcome development. However, I haven’t received any such amount, and it’s my final month, I don’t think anyone from the NYSC has received that yet.”

