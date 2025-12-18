A US-based lady asked her uncle to sponsor her trip to Nigeria after telling him that she has seen an affordable ticket

She posted her uncle's reaction on social media, as he gave her a response that she was not expecting while reminding her of the past

The screenshot of the messages caught people’s attention as some agreed with the uncle while others sided the lady

A Nigerian lady based in Dallas, United States of America, posted her uncle’s message online.

She told him that she had found an affordable ticket to Nigeria and asked if he would sponsor her.

US-based Lady Posts Message She Received From Uncle After Asking Him to Sponsor Her Trip to Nigeria

Source: TikTok

Nigerian US-based lady posts chat with uncle

In a TikTok video by @amaralanaijaa, she showed the message she got from her uncle.

He told her that it was the wrongest time to go to Nigeria as people who bought tickets were regretting it already.

See their chat below:

She captioned the post:

“Sometimes you just gotta read your Uncle’s text and go about your day. Mission Detty December in progress.”

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail US-based lady’s chat with uncle

divine

you want to leave wherever you are you come here?!!!God please switch our wish!!!

Friesco

lol this year alone 3 people I know have been kidnapped.One was killed, last week we just payed ransom to free my brother in-laws from kidnappers so pls be guided. If those kidnappers should lay their hands on you and finds out that you don’t even stay in Nigeria they will definitely drain every money from your family members until you Guys go broke

Nkepepper

He's right.Trump just expanded his visa restrictions...you could get 💀 or kidnapped in Naija...weigh everything before "fun"

Blink7ven

The Roof and Princess Amaa story....You go hear weeeiiin.....Stay where you are Amaa.....Better safe than sorry

Glow

No cos he ate, until you can answer that his last question, I’m on his side but a whole roof???

BOOKART

honestly speaking ur uncle is right. Nigeria is not safe but if u chose too come keep ransom money in case of emergency

DIANA_FRANKLIN

Omo dey your day oooo, country no good, there will be many more by God’s grace

Bethel💕

it's just an excuse. Nigeria is fine and I don't think people are regretting any.

Adé

he's right, he's right, he is right about what? we that are in Nigeria nko? media escalating things than it is. you are coming to lagos not North

