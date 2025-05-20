A Nigerian lady, Faheedat, shared how she got a job at Wema Bank after expressing interest in a TikTok post

Faheedat praised Wema Bank’s user interface (UI) design and declared her desire to join their UI team

Wema Bank responded to her viral post, leading to her successful job offer, which she gratefully announced

A Nigerian lady named Faheedat shared how she got a job at Wema Bank after declaring her interest in a TikTok post.

She shared the reply she received from the bank as they responded to her TikTok post.

In an earlier post by @fahedatt, the young lady shared why she wanted to work with Wema Bank.

The lady, who was a user interface (UI) designer, hailed Wema Bank for their UI design and declared her interest in working with them.

She said:

“I act like I’m okay, but deep down, I want to work in Wema’s UI design team. That bank has the best UI design everrrr. I’m sorry not sorry, no one is beating Wema’s bank user interface

Her post went viral, and Wema Bank commented:

“Awwwnnnn Thank you Faheedat! Let’s see what can be done.”

Sharing an update, the lady stated that she had gotten the job and appreciated Wema Bank.

She said:

“From TikTok to Wema. I got the job y’all. I’m so speechless but full of gratitude.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets Wema Bank job

Ibrahim Aishat Opeyemi said:

"Congratulations sis, super happy for you. Congratulations once again, a closed mouth is indeed a closed destiny. I'm rooting for you. I'm open to opportunities as well, in admin, customer support and executive roles. I hope a recruiter sees this. God bless everyone."

Abeni_Skincare_Supplements said:

"Wow let us open account with wema oooo they just made a dream come true. Congratulations, I'm happy for you."

The_singingtailor said:

"Love it for you stranger, God never fails. Alat by wema App is the goat of all Apps."

@Closetcravings__cityy on IG said:

"Congratulations girllll. I'm so proud of you. You knew what you wanted and went for it. I'm so proud of you once again."

@DynamicDiva said:

"Congratulations! What an inspiring achievement! 👏🏽👏🏽 This truly motivates me not to give up. As a UI/UX designer who’s been applying without getting responses, I’m reminded to keep going. Still praying and believing for a remote job too."

@Miss.BookItPro said:

"Ok I will open account with Wema. This is so good which day I see the other video here congratulations. I wish you the best & your present in Wema will be a blessing to you & Wema & all staffs. Amen."

Man gets instant job after unexpected encounter

A Nigerian man went viral after narrating how he landed a job after an encounter with a company owner in church.

The man shared how the woman told him that God led her to help him and what she did afterwards.

Many who came across the man’s experience gave their opinion on the job opportunity and celebrated him.

