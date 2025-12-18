A banker posted the message he received from a customer after the news of the new tax law went viral across the media

A Nigerian banker showed the unexpected message he received from a customer who has an account in the bank where he works.

The customer spoke about the new tax laws, which were to be enforced by January.

Tax: Customer sends message to Nigerian banker

In a post by @.ikenja on TikTok, the banker posted the message he got from the customer, who warned about deductions on his account.

The customer told the banker that no deductions should be made on his account due to the new tax law.

From the screenshot shared, the customer told the banker what would happen if any money were deducted.

The messages from the customer read:

“Good evening Mr Ikenga. I hope this new I'm hearing about this tax won't affect my account.

“If I find one naira from my account eh, your name go be sorry. No even try near estate gate that whole week. Thank you.”

New Tax Laws: Nigerian Banker Displays Unexpected Messages He Got From Customer, Screenshot Trends

“Sometimes you have to read that customer's text and go about your day. Which kind wahala be this one again?”

Tax: Reactions trail customer's message to Nigerian banker

@ayubatamar said:

"na so I do Dominic for access bank , na him force me open account, they start dea cut maintenance fee

@heissamiey said:

"he don warn you like that , you go think say Na play

@Wamene_ said:

"The calls and explaining …I don’t know what to explain again

@cuebenefit said:

"I never rest from this Tax wahala since dem drop the news

@martadohoo said:

"Kukuma change ur name to sorry dar one na small thing

@Olufunke Adunni said:

"Na you be federal government?

@Soft Hearted Soul:

"Which kain threat be this

@Better_in_Data said:

"I support your customer no sha near Estate gate

@vanilla said:

"Me to my friend @EJ since she starts to dey work with zenith bank"

@Arubasa Victory said:

"No just near the estate next year."

