A young lady has shared her hilarious experience after sending her nanny's December salary before the due date

In a trending post on X, she disclosed the response she got from her nanny after she received an alert of the transfer

Funny comments trailed the video on the platform as social media users took turns to react to the incident

The story quickly went viral, especially because of the nanny's unexpected reaction to the early salary payment.

Nanny returns 'early salary' to female boss

Identified on X as @Diyana Chunga, the female boss explained how she decided to send her nanny’s December salary ahead of time.

Rather than receiving a thank you message or quiet acceptance, the boss received an immediate transfer notification showing the money had been returned.

The response that accompanied the reversal left her amused, as the nanny reiterated her strict preference for timing rather than early access to funds.

The nanny urged her female boss for stick to the 31st of December, which was the original date of patent.

While sharing the story online, the boss admitted that the gesture caught her completely off guard.

What she initially believed would be seen as thoughtful or helpful instead turned into an unexpected experience.

"I sent my nanny this month’s pay and she sent it right back and said, “please let’s stick to the 31st.” FELT," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady shares experience with nanny

Netizens did not hesitate to react in the comments section.

Smarties said:

"She will cry, at least you’ll have a POP for when she takes you to CCMA after boxing that money."

Khaz said:

"LMFAOOOOOO no because I repeat understand her and I respect her for setting up this boundary."

Aspen F said:

''Sooo why is it problematic for her to receive it before a certain date? Can someone explain please? Is it because the bank wont register it as income for that year (it'll show on the balance sheet in january) but im not certain this is correct."

Bishop G said:

"She no want make Detty December dirty her pocket. What next after using the money Oblee before Dec even finish. I am not a fan of Early salary payment too."

Chocolate wrote:

"January always feels like 100 days so she is being careful and it’s hard to have money in your account and save it. You have to save your life family before you save money."

Rachel said:

"Noooo it’s because we’re in december next to the holidays and she’ll probably spend all of it before she should lol."

Tory Jade said:

"Why did your nanny send the money back? I probably would've used to buy a d!Id0 and ended up recording it and post it for fun again."

ITZ Cuties said:

"Let's stick to the 31st is SMOOTH. I'm drafting all these flirty replies in my notes but never brave enough to actually send them."

Mazi Uche said:

"This nanny just reminded you that punctuality is a skill and boundaries are real. She is not playing games and you respect that. That energy is gold. Sometimes the smallest bosses teach the biggest lessons."

Pato Pato said:

"She's simply saying that by paying her early, she will be without money by the first week of the month. She knows her weakness."

Silva said:

"She must have strong reasons. It's easy to screenshot and show family members that you're still broke, so they should not call you for Christmas money, yet. On the other hand she trust you to turn up for her on the 31st of December. No fall her hand o."

Mrs N added:

"My helper (parents home) has been working for our family for 20years. She gets her bonus in cash & hides it at our house(in her secret spot)somewhere in my room because I don’t live there technically. Randomly in Jan while still on leave she come to my house to collect it."

See the post below:

