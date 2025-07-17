A Nigerian lady currently doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) shared the experience she had after resuming

An NYSC lady has been rejected by her place of primary assignment and she came online to lament about the situation.

She shared a video on TikTok lamenting that she reported to her PPA, but she was not accepted.

In the video she posted, the lady, @lace_luxe1, said she was probably rejected because of the cause she studied in school.

According to her, she studied biology. She said she has learned the hard way, advising people to choose their causes wisely.

Her words:

"Continue accepting any course the give you in University, na when you don chop rejected for PPA during NYSC your eye go open. My eye don open. I learnt the hard way."

A lot of people in the comment section shared their own experiences concerning the courses they studied in school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets rejected at her PPA

@RiRi said:

"Na that time you go know say "you can work anywhere" na big scam."

@Newtaker said:

"Me wey dey do criminology and security studies nko?"

@DIVINE said:

"Business admin nah pure enjoy cause I did my ppa in CBN."

@Ese said:

"Please what is the meaning of PPA? Is it needed for industrial chemistry? I'm just asking please."

@vicky said:

"This nutrition and dietetics way I de study nko?"

@Mhizcuppy09 said:

"What abt history and international studies."

@MMG said:

"If you study microbiology, just forget about PPA."

@Marydammy said:

"I study Education biology but I got a good paying PPA with accommodation in Abuja and it my first time in Abuja and I don’t even camp in Abuja but Enugu, So it luck and God’s grace."

@Empress zee said:

"I studied social studies education and I’m currently serving in a company."

@Ummie easy said:

"Abeg shey people no dey study guidance and counseling ni? I never see anybody for comment nawa oo."

@Princess Fiona said:

"Me wey study microbiology nko 😭😭 even if na odumeje church make dem post me there."

@Vianney said:

"I studied philosophy, my PPA was government house."

@Zara said:

"Wetin public administration graduate wan teach for school abeg."

@unbothered pearl said:

"My fear no be PPA rejection, my fear no pass poverty."

@Mandy The Stallion said:

"What about history and international diplomacy? Please someone answer me."

Source: Legit.ng