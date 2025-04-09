A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom reacted after a Nigerian prophet told him to avoid driving for seven days

A man based in the United Kingdom, Olajide Obe, shared how he met a prophet at his aunt’s place when he visited Nigeria.

He said that he gave his aunt N100,000 in the presence of the prophet, only to get a strange call from her days later.

In an X post by @olajideobe, the man shared the message his aunt sent to him through the prophet.

He said:

“She said that her prophet just called her now and delivered a message for me. He said he saw an "ìṣípayá" about me and strongly advised that I should not drive my car for seven days. She later texted the prophet's number to me that he asked me to call him. I'm just here laughing like a hyena.

“Prophet don see who he go catch as a maga. I'm a bad market for this kind of levels o. Abi I don call ni. Me wey dey resume back to work tomorrow. Don't drive for seven days my foot. Nigerian spiritualists have only one modus operandi — they plant fear in the minds of their "customers".

“I've grown pass this level in my own journey of spirituality. Jesus has torn the veil and I've a direct access to my God in heaven without any third party intermediary. I pray to God directly in the name of Jesus and He answers me. Why do I still need to be looking for a "prophet" again?”

Reactions trail man’s experience with prophet

@aloziekelsawom said:

“I even suspect that woli must have collected some percentage inside that 100k.”

@Iamkolotayo said:

“Prophet see money e no go see vision ke ??? .ka ma ri ni Paul wi. Na so one of then told me the Spain wey I wa travel go, na my mama dey tie me down. 1. I no get passport 2. Of all places, Spain. 3. I dey Sell Pure water for Poly Ibadan, where I wan dey reason Spain.”

@DarewellO58421 said:

“U need to be careful of ur aunt,it could be a set up.Imagine even if the prophecy is real, is the prophet d one that will cancel d whatever. You're d best prophet over ur life.”

