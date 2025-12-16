A lady initiated a family meeting after reporting her husband's behaviour, which she found uncomfortable

According to her, he was acting nonchalant, and nothing ever seemed to bother him, no matter how serious it might seem

However, during the meeting, which was arranged for the couple, the man fell asleep, and some netizens said that act confirmed the lady's claim about him

A funny family drama went viral after a lady sought intervention from her family over concerns about her husband’s attitude.

She reportedly felt pained by what she perceived as his 'nonchalant' lifestyle, explaining to relatives that he was unbothered by issues that would normally demand concern.

A Nigerian woman rages, reports her husband over allegations of nonchalance. Photo credit: LaylaBird/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Lady reports husband to family

The situation caused elders to arrange a sit-down with the couple in the hope that an open discussion would clarify matters and restore understanding between them.

The incident came to light through a social media post shared by the lady's cousin, identified online as @ebenezerbuki.

Speaking about the drama, the relative explained that the family gathering was organised specifically to hear from both partners.

They expected that the meeting would allow the husband to address the worries raised and reassure those present that he took the marriage seriously.

However, the outcome of the gathering took an unexpected turn as the man reportedly dozed off while relatives attempted to speak with him.

The man narrated:

"My cousin went to report her husband at home, saying the man is too nonchalant and nothing ever bothers him. They invited both of them to come and talk with the man, but he slept off during the meeting."

Reactions as man dozes off during family meeting

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Melchizedek said:

"Those kind sleep during serious conversations dey sweet ehn, 15mins sleep go be like sey you don sleep for 20hours."

Ojuolape said:

"Walohi this is the level i am aspiring to reach i do not want to be bothered by anything."

Balcony said:

"Only if you know how relaxing that kind of sleep is."

Adeyemi said:

"The man chose peace by default. I am suspecting that your cousin noticed this during courtship and thought that he will change when they are married. She should try and stop reporting her husband at home. No third party should be involved in any marriage unless it is NECESSARY."

Odiatu said:

"He is having severe sleep apnea and pls tell the wife it is something that should be checked out immediately. If not a bad news is lurking around the corner."

Ohagwu said:

"If he fulfils his duties as a man, then that attitude is an asset. Does she want a man who intends to live long or one who intends to worry himself to an early death. Everybody and everything go dey alright las las, no stress anybody."

Hairy Goddess said:

"I see some ppl laughing or cheering him until you have nonchalant ppl around you, then you would know how bad it is."

ITZ aleeg said:

"Nonchalant level: sleeping through a confrontation, absolute icon energy. Some men hear problems, some men nap through them, he chose the upgrade. Nonchalant isn’t a personality. It’s a lifestyle, he’s a pioneer."

Faith Adanne said:

"They invited both of them to come and talk with the man, but he slept off during the meeting. If Nonchalant was a person."

Zamba said:

"I don’t know what’s going on in that marriage but that man needs some peace of mind."

Rarebird said:

"Maybe nonchalance isn't the problem, maybe it's tiredness. Make Una let person pikin sleep abeg."

Sola reacted:

"Is it possible that the man is dealing with some issues? Medical? Psychological?"

Olamide said:

"It is not a crime to sleep in the meeting even scientists say that when someone sleeps in the meeting it shows that they are paying full attention to the discussion, allow the innocent man to sleep."

Akuchi said:

"That man suffered alot in his past life. He came back and said this life i can't k*ll myself."

Williams Ibe said:

"The mans peace is priceless. Make she just dey enjoy am like that, because the day he focuses on something, she will prefer his nonchalant part."

Primal added:

"Problems must have overwhelmed him in his past life, he’s decided, in this one, pé ò má télé jéjé (he’d only take it easy). A mental health priority enthusiast."

See the post below:

