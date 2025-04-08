A Nigerian man has shared his recent interaction with an older man who introduced himself as a prophet of Cherubim and Seraphim

In a video, the man gave a dangerous prophecy and asked for N2 million for four candles which he claimed were needed to avert the danger

While speaking in the video, the prophet also gave a stern warning about a particular act that should never be done

A Nigerian man's encounter with a self-proclaimed prophet has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The older man, who claimed to be a prophet of the Cherubim and Seraphim church, made a series of statements that have raised eyebrows.

Prophet asks man to buy candles for N2 million

The video, shared by @dat_vudo on TikTok, showed the prophet issuing a warning about a specific action that should be avoided at all costs.

He also claimed that a certain individual in the man's family would face challenges and that he could provide guidance to help the person navigate these difficulties.

However, the prophet's words took a more surprising turn when he requested a huge sum of money.

He claimed that four candles, which would cost N2 million, were necessary to avert an unspecified danger.

In his words:

"If them call am for any family meeting, make e dey careful. Make e no be warfront leader. Na warfront leader wey war dey face. They won't face him in Jesus name, amen. Before you can see me again, maybe na 5 years time to come or you come to me. Finish. The battle wey he no fit fight, make God fight am for am. I attend Cherubim and Seraphim church. You need to pay for candle. Witches and wizards know what I have come here for."

Reactions trail video of prophet

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Pam’s hairs said:

"One say make I buy fowl feather I piece nah 10k and I need 24pieces, that’s 240k right. I tell am say make I buy the full chicken pull feather give am he say e no go work."

@:lashbyella said:

"I don first jam this man before me and my mummy, my mom actually believed everything he said, the same ore he mentioned that’s the same place he mentioned to us too."

@Mr. Coolest said:

"Them nor dey finish for family matter. Same story, same format. Church format na the oldest and still paying."

@Yvette said:

"The real ones no dey ask anything. Them go just talk wetin dem see then go. If u even ask how you go take see them anywhere dem no go reply again and those people for life u no fit jam dem again."

@Elvis commented:

"I remember for warri that year delta state na so then be wan play me oo later I con no say na one of my guy plan am with them he say 800k to buy oil I just laughed."

@Okoekhian_Anthonia added:

"Na so one come our street around 3am with amp and mic gather all our street people begin prophec the money that man collect go reach 200k."

Watch the video here:

Prophet explains why world didn't end

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian preacher, Prophet Metuh, said the world did not come to an end on Thursday, April 25, because he and his members held a 21-day fasting and prayer.

Metuh said God heard their prayers, had mercy on the world and gave the people more time to live.

