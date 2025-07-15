A self-acclaimed prophet was arrested after demanding $6,000 (N9.2 million) from a woman, Pride Gamure, claiming her deceased father owed him a "spiritual debt"

A self-acclaimed prophet was arrested after demanding $6,000 (N9.2million) from a woman, Pride Gamure, whose father owed him a “spiritual debt”.

A 25-year-old Tinashe Aiumando, who claimed he was a prophet from Zimbabwe, connived with an accomplice who told Pride that her dead father, whom he had never met, owed him a spiritual debt which she had to pay.

She had given him $2,800 (N4.2m) before she suspected foul play in his demands, a Zimbabwe local media reported.

How woman in search of cleansing met prophet

According to reports, 27-year-old Pride had visited Tinashe’s shrine in Harare, Zimbabwe to seek spiritual cleansing.

When she got there, Tinashe told her that she was under a dark cloud and for her to be completely freed, she had to pray at 3 different locations.

She believed his so-called prophecy and agreed to travel with him.

They left for one of the locations on June 20, 2025, and on their way, Tinashe called a fellow prophet named Leonard to pick them up.

But just a few kilometres into the journey, Leonard’s vehicle was said to develop a fault, and the men led a dramatic prayer session.

Woman asked to pay N9.2m spiritual debt

During the prayer, Leonard theatrically declared he had been filled with the Holy Spirit. He then claimed that Pride’s late father, a man he had never known or met, owed him a spiritual debt of $6,000.

He warned that unless the debt was paid, disaster would strike her family.

Shaken and desperate, Pride phoned her brother, who delivered $2,800 in cash to Aiumando. But after the fear wore off, the facts started to click.

Pride reported the matter to the police. Aiumando was arrested, and $1,645 was recovered.

Prophet confesses to crime, gets punishment

In court, he pleaded guilty and admitted the so-called prophecy was a scam, which he masterminded.

He was convicted at the Western Communal Court in Zimbabwe and sentenced to 440 hours of community service at Nkulumane High School.

The magistrate in charge of the case also ordered him to repay $1,155 to the victim, through the clerk of court.

