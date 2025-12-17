A young Nigerian lady has raised an alarm on social media after discovering something unusual in her sister’s newborn’s bed

She explained that her sister had just given birth, so she visited to help with Omugwo, but noticed that the baby couldn’t sleep

When she decided to check the bed bought for the newborn, she found the unexpected item and shared it online

A young lady has cried out after she found something very strange in a pillow of the bed which her sister bought for her newborn.

She explained in the video that her sister had just given birth, so she paid them a visit for Omugwo and noticed some things about the newborn.

Young woman discovers strange item

After several attempts to make the newborn sleep, they discovered that the child wasn’t always sleeping when placed in a specific bed, and in order to understand what caused that, @chiomachoco1 decided to check the bed carefully.

She checked the pillow only to discover that something else was inside it, and she lamented what she found while also showing it.

In her TikTok video, she said:

"My sister just gave birth, so when I came to do Omugwo, we now bought this bed. If you’re a nursing mum, you’ll know this bed usually comes as a set."

"This thing no dey allow pikin sleep oo. We now decided to remove it this afternoon. Lo and behold, nylon is inside this place."

As the video plays, the said object which she found inside the bed is shown.

She continued:

"Inside baby bed pillow, this is not fair."

Reactions as lady finds unexpected item

Penny Paul wrote:

"I have this bed o . I am checking my own tomorrow morning."

Biscay shared:

"I bought mine and it was full of bed bugs like ehh I was very crazy my baby was always crying and nah so I tear am see dirty foam full of bedbugs Omo I cried ehh."

perrywookie added:

"No wonder my baby no gree sleep for the bed."

Ewatomi Ayomide noted:

"No wonder baby always crying when sleeping on it."

Jomi_pearl stated:

"God make I go check mine even thou have packed it."

oma best stressed:

"It has original one my my son used his own for almost 1 year but that one is cost."

Mummy Ryan added:

"Same as mine ooh that is why I always put wrapper and is pillow."

Abikeposh designs noted:

"I no go buy anything nonsense bed, my sister baby no sleep on his own, no wonder. it just a waste of money."

Berry móöre shared:

'I bought this bed for my son ,he didn't sleep on it all I have out already."

STEPHANIE said:

"Na chicco product be this o….. chicco company you guys have to explain yourselves cos what sort of wick*dness is this."

Maureen john noted:

"me non dey buy baby bed ooo na my two wrapper nd duve I dey use nd it very nice because first time I got baby bed my baby will cry anytime I put her on d baby bed some dey come wit bed buk."

Watch the video below:

