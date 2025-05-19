A young Nigerian mother has shared her emotional experience on social media after giving birth to her adorable child

According to the woman, she had no other choice than to write her exam six hours after delivery to avoid carryover

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian mother's painful experience after childbirth has sparked sympathy from viewers on the TikTok app.

The young woman's determination to avoid academic setbacks led her to take her exam few hours after giving birth.

Woman goes into exam hall 6 hours after giving birth to her child.

Woman writes exam 6 hours after delivery

TikTok user @lilyofthevalley020 shared an emotional video that captured her ordeal.

In the clip, she was seen visibly in pain and struggling at the exam hall as people came around to pacify her.

According to her account, the new mother had no option but to push through the agony of postpartum recovery to sit for her exam, driven by the fear of academic failure.

"Life is so private that nobody knows that I wrote my exam 6 hours after delivery to avoid carryover," she said.

Woman writes examination 6 hours after giving birth to avoid carryover.

Reactions as new mum writes exam

The video sparked an outpouring of support for the young mother, with many calling for greater understanding and flexibility within the education system.

Many TikTok users were moved to tears by her story, with some expressing admiration for her strength and others condemning the academic system's demands.

@ARIKEADE said:

"This is me water broke in exam hall ,from exam hall to labor room next day to exam hall again tho the supervisor showed me love by putting my course mate beside me to copy we are 6yrs already."

@Kachi said:

"More reasons to wait after graduation before giving birth even if you are married congrats dear."

@Charity Anadeney said:

"I'm due in October and my next semester exams is around October. I'm praying for strength."

@Sharon Jonas said:

"My friend came from postnatal ward the day after her CS for exam that later got cancelled. The cry no be small because of the CS pains."

@chimezienaomichid said:

"I can relate I wrote my morning paper when contracting. I was 5cm then. 30 mins into the afternoon paper my water broke."

@Lydia said:

"My department won’t allow that till u heal then u come and write. Like after 2 days and or they bring it to the hospital."

@omowunmialade776 said:

"My exams start 3 days after my CS and I still have exams on naming day both morning and afternoon we are turning 4 soon."

@UC LUV said:

"I missed my ND finals exam because I gave birth the morning I was supposed to write my exam."

@Fatima added:

"I had my final exam three weeks after CS. traveled out of the state. had to cope with my child and exam as a first time mom with no experience. Thanks to Pep’s perfect for teaching me the basics. I really can't erase her name from my success story. Agba god mother."

Pregnant lady lifts heavy objects

