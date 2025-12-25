A Nigerian lady came online to cry that she does not have money to travel home for the Christmas and New Year festivities

According to her, she was surprised when a total stranger contacted her and sent her N2 million as Christmas gift

In a video she posted on TikTok, she showed her followers the N2 million alert, noting that the money was sitting in her account

A Nigerian lady is trending on social media after saying she received a gift of N2 million from a total stranger.

According to the lady, she had complained that she does not have the money to travel for the Christmas and New Year Festivities.

Nigerian lady displays alert as she gets N2 million as Christmas gift.

After complaining of lack of money online, the lady known as Prisca Obi said someone contacted her to help her with money.

She was shocked when the person asked her how much would enough for the Christmas expenses.

Prisca said she mentioned N20,000 but to her shock, the stranger sent her N2 million.

In the video, she displayed the alert she got and said the money was sitting in her bank account.

Nigerian lady rejoices after getting N2 million gift from a stranger.

Reactions as Nigerian lady gets N2 million gift

@Blackychian said:

"I don’t understand, you Dey drive Benz but you don’t have 20k to go village ??? Does that even make sense?"

@CALLME_WEALTH said:

"Omg congratulations stranger Omo make I repost ur video I love good things."

@Peace said:

"How far dash me 1.9m out of that money I don speak up now oo."

@Shenino said:

"I don follow you, how e wan be, u receive freely give freely, make I drop aza?"

@Amzy said:

"Omo God bless the person I was actually planning to travel to imo and see my grandmother who is blind But after seeing the transport fare yesterday 14000 from awka to orlu My dad said he doesn't have the money for now so I am just sitting at home in awka I thank God for you."

@ONITSHA CLOTH /BAG/HEEL VENDOR said:

"Na destiny helper, use am start better business."

@Officialtv43 said:

"Me wey be man...nogo ever fit get that help from my fellow man....wetin man do man???"

@Uju bekee said:

"That’s a sign to put urself out dere, some have money and don’t know what to do with them."

@Deeraahh said:

"From next year …I don start content 🤣 small thing I don cry for the content…make nobody judge me."

@Legit said:

"Na me send am abeg, I do mistake press many zero, abeg collect your 20k send the remaining back."

@Anita onunji uche said:

"Wow congratulations dear,God of credit alert locate me o."

