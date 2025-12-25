A young lady shared an emotional post on social media which has grabbed the attention of many people online

She mentioned what a driver she trusted with a bag of rice did to her, despite giving him extra money to make the delivery

The lady's post left many people pained, as she also mentioned what her dad went through while waiting for the delivery

A young lady cried out online as she shared what happened to the bag of rice and carton of soap she trusted a driver to send home to her parents.

She shared this story on her page, and many individuals who came across it have voiced their displeasure at her experience.

Lady loses bags of rice to driver

She also mentioned that the driver blocked her despite receiving extra money to deliver the package.

@Phinesmiles mentioned that the incident happened in Ibadan.

She wrote:

"I just remembered a driver in Ibadan ran away with three bags of rice and a carton of soap I sent home to my parents."

"When I start, make no body beg me. Because this man made my daddy stressed from expecting and even calling him, over rice he sold and disappeared. He even collected extra money for transport and didn't deliver."

The lady mentioned the name of the said driver and vowed to find him.

She continued:

"Mayowa, you will know why they say fear women. I will find you, and I won't take a refund."

"He done block me. I done barely cope for the year. I will have his time."

Reactions as lady shares sad story

@itrackNG noted:

"I always wonder how people claim to call out people who stole from them but will refuse to post the thief’s number. What exactly is the point of posting about a theft when you’re protecting the thief ? Just attention ??"

@Dollar_baby_Dee stated:

"He deserves everything you do to him, Some Nigerians are wicked."

@apoke886 shared:

"This is bad nah....why are some Nigerians so heartless and wicked."

@Fancyfoodmart noted:

"Can you imagine?. Iru awon eyan wo leleyii gan? Abeg find am,no collect "I'm sorry" o."

@Auntyarikestore stressed:

"Some people no dey fear God. Which kind wicked human being be this."

@MrAyotee shared:

"My mum sent herbs to our cousin's wife in same town oooo via a bike man, I'm sure the werey think say na meat cos na root herbs.... E sha don carry am japa like this."

@S_Oluomo noted:

"This is pure wickedness. I don't think it is bad. To return the wickedness bad. Aura for Aura."

@IdowuPonle16040 said:

"Can you share his contact here? Let's bombard his phone with curses. Mayowa, your name is no more Mayowa; it's now Mekunwa. You have bought the market from the wrong person."

Read the post below:

